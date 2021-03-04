"The last fight was probably the last title fight that I'm going to have" - Joseph Benavidez believes his UFC title dream has come to an end [Exclusive]

Veteran UFC flyweight Joseph Benavidez has made peace with the fact that he might have to finish his career without ever becoming champion. In his storied career, the only thing Benavidez hasn't accomplished is a UFC title to his name. He now believes it will remain that way.

Benavidez has challenged for the title four times, failing to emerge victorious on every occasion. According to the man himself, his latest championship fight loss against Deiveson Figueiredo was the most difficult to digest.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda ahead of this weekend's blockbuster UFC 259 pay-per-view, Joseph Benavidez said that his last fight was probably the last title fight in his UFC career. Regardless, Benavidez isn't done with the sport yet:

I've kind of realized the last fight was probably the last title fight that I'm going to have. I don't know how things are going to eventually work out. I'm taking this fight because I love the sport, and I love doing it and I want to challenge myself, and obviously come back from my last loss. But no, I can't look into the future and talk about him.

Joseph Benavidez has tons of respect for his former opponent Henry Cejudo. He is keen to see the former two-division champion return to the octagon again. Benavidez is one of just two fighters who have been able to beat Cejudo inside the octagon.

Joseph Benavidez admits "it's freeing" to move past the "ghost" of the #UFC title ahead of #UFC259:



"I'm just fighting dudes now."





Joseph Benavidez is interested in running it back with Henry Cejudo

When asked if he would like to run it back with Cejudo, Joseph Benavidez was quick to say that he'd love a rematch. Benavidez knows that he's retired and doesn't want to call him out. All the same, he claims to love fighting the toughest guys in the division. With Cejudo being a former champion, Benavidez is all for a rematch if the opportunity comes his way:

"If he wants to fight me then that would be cool. It's not something I'm pining for because he is retired and I did beat him. It was a fun, challenging fight and like I've mentioned before, that's why we do it, to have the challenge and to fight someone who is the best. He's obviously done incredible things since our first fight. So yeah, it would be nice to have match up like that again. But even if it's not me, I would love to see him back. I think he's great for the sport, he's obviously a great athlete."

Joseph Benavidez will take on up-and-coming flyweight contender Askar Askarov in a preliminary card bout at UFC 259 this weekend. Askarov is 12-0-1 and looking to pick up the biggest win of his career so far against the veteran Benavidez.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Joseph Benavidez and Askar Askarov slog it out in the main event of UFC 259? Sound off in the comments.

