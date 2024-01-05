"The lesson didn't sink in" - Themba Gorimbo shares DMs exchanged with Kiefer Crosbie over "medical insurance" as latter pulls out of scheduled fight

Themba Gorimbo has just shared the details of his private DM conversation with Kiefer Crosbie, who he was scheduled to face prior to the Irishman's withdrawal due to injury. Gorimbo took issue with how Crosbie engaged in trash talk in an attempt to promote their bout.

When confronting the Irishman over the fact, Gorimbo was told by Crosbie that there is no point in saying more as he is injured. Furthermore, the Irishman claimed that all that he had said was done merely with the purpose of entertaining the fans to draw their interest.

"It’s never nice to hear opponent got injured. This guy had so much to say about me and now i guess he needs the insurance. Lesson is (don’t be a hater). Be Lekker and good things shall come your way. Case closed."

The Irishman's trash talk included references to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson purchasing a house for the Zimbabwean UFC sensation. He taunted him by asking if Johnson had purchased health insurance for him as well, while also referring to Gorimbo as a "moocher."

While the pair ultimately never crossed paths, it would have been a thrilling clash for the fans. Gorimbo and Crosbie have similar records, with the Zimbabwean's consisting of 11 wins and 4 losses, while Crosbie has a record of 10 wins and 4 losses.

Crosbie's bout with Themba Gorimbo would have been his sophomore UFC fight, as his promotional debut against Kevin Jousset at UFC 293 ended in disastrous fashion with Crosbie losing in the first round via submission. Meanwhile, Gorimbo was intent on building off of his previous unanimous decision win over Takashi Sato.

Themba Gorimbo's next fight

With his matchup against Kiefer Crosbie canceled, Themba Gorimbo's next fight is a topic of interest. Unfortunately, as of the time of writing, the Zimbabwean phenom is without a bout. At 32 years of age, it's unclear how much time he has left at the peak of his powers.

Thus far, Gorimbo has taken part in two bouts under the UFC banner. Like Crosbie, his promotional debut was unsuccessful, as he suffered a second-round submission loss to A.J. Fletcher by way of a guillotine choke.