"The Lhamzat Effect" - Jalin Turner called a 'weight bully' after UFC 290 weigh-in mishap

The UFC 290 weigh-ins at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas delivered an unexpected twist as Jalin Turner encountered a setback in meeting the required weight for his fight against Dan Hooker.

Despite surpassing the non-title lightweight limit by two pounds, Turner's scheduled fight against 'The Hangman' will still take place as originally planned. However, 'The Tarantula' will have to face the repercussions of his weight misstep, as he will be subjected to a 20% fine of his fight purse as a consequence.

As news spread about Turner's weight miss, fans swiftly shifted the blame towards undefeated welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev, citing their recent training sessions together in Dubai as the culprit. Some fans went as far as accusing Jalin Turner of being a "weight bully."

"Damn, Turner couldn't even make weight? He must have mistaken the octagon for an all-you-can-eat buffet."

"Training with khamzat showing already."

"Disappointing. He's such an exciting guy to watch but somehow I feel like he's too big for that weight class."

"Hang out with the Chen Chen cupcake you gonna miss weight."

"The Lhamzat Effect."

"Weight bully."

Jalin Turner describes his insane training with Khamzat Chimaev before UFC 290

Jalin Turner expressed great admiration for Khamzat Chimaev following their training session together. Turner spoke highly of the experience, noting that he was pushed to his limits while training alongside 'Borz'.

During the recent UFC 290 media day, 'The Tarantula' remarked:

"That was crazy. Khamzat is good. Khamzat is legit. I learned a lot from that dude in the couple sessions we had. He’s a cool dude. Strong fighter, great grappling... good striking, too. I’m like, man, he’s dope. Khamzat’s dope.”

He added:

"It was intense. I wish I was up a weight class so I could’ve endured a lot more. But that man did not stop. I was like, bruh. He was shooting takedowns and strikes. I had no time to think. I was like, dog.It was wild. It was fun, though. I haven’t been pushed or tested like that in the gym for years. I didn’t even think anybody could do that to me, at the point I’m at."

Check out Turner's comments below:

