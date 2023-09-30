“The Mac will be in touch!” - Conor McGregor sends strong message to Michael Chandler amid speculation about their fight falling through

Conor McGregor recently sent a strong message to Michael Chandler, who is expected to face 'The Notorious' upon his UFC return.

That said, there has been much speculation about whether or not the pair will end up fighting. Fans have become disillusioned with McGregor's continuously delayed re-entry into the USADA testing pool.

Conor McGregor was removed from the pool after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. The Irishman is required to re-enter the pool for at least six months before being cleared to compete, and he is yet to do so.

Following Justin Gaethje's win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 291, 'The Highlight' shared some words with Conor McGregor online, leading fans to think that McGregor had moved on from Chandler.

But it seems that 'The Notorious' is set on facing 'Iron' upon his much-anticipated return. McGregor was recently interviewed by All Out Fighting, where he was asked if he would still be facing Michael Chandler.

He replied:

"Yes, it has to be. Chandler, sit down and wait! Shut your mouth, yeah? The Mac will be in touch!"

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were announced as the coaches for season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter', which aired from May 30 to August 15.

The pair were involved in several heated moments during the show's filming, and it seems that 'The Notorious' may want to settle the score with Chandler after months of trash-talk.

Conor McGregor talks potential trilogy bout with Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor recently shared his thoughts on Nate Diaz's professional boxing debut, which came against Jake Paul in August.

Diaz was defeated via unanimous decision, and it's currently unclear whether he will make an immediate return to MMA or if he will step into the squared circle once more.

McGregor and Diaz have faced off twice in the UFC, with both men holding one victory each.

The Irishman previously hinted at wanting to face Nate Diaz in a trilogy bout, when he posted this online.

'The Notorious' was recently asked to share his thoughts on Nate Diaz's next move, during the same interview with All Out Fighting. He said:

"[Paul vs. Diaz] was not great, not great. I'd like to see him back in MMA, I owe him a fight. I owe Nate a fight, so I've got to obligate that." [1:15-1:26]