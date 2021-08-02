"The machine went off the ground a little bit" - Michael Bisping recalls Derrick Lewis' incredible encounter with a punching machine

How hard does Derrick Lewis hit? According to former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, even a punching machine isn't built to withstand the power behind the heavyweight star's haymakers.

The retired British fighter, who works as an analyst for BT Sport, recounted how he witnessed Derrick Lewis' astounding display of punching power. According to Michael Bisping, 'The Black Beast' made an appearance at UFC Tonight, where he showcased his legendary knockout power by hitting a punching machine. Bisping said:

"On that show, towards the end, they used to have fighters come on," Bisping said. "You know those machines you hit at the fairground? It measures how hard you hit it, right? I do believe at one point I had the highest score."

"But anyway, Derrick Lewis came on and he hit that thing. And this is no joke. He hit that thing with the ball, the machine kinda went off the ground a little bit. That's how hard he hits."

Based on the footage below, it's unclear whether or not Bisping was exaggerating. Just the same, Derrick Lewis achieved an incredible feat as he scored 967 points on the machine to oust then-record-holder Daniel Cormier from the top spot.

Watch Michael Bisping recount the incident on BT Sport's UFC 265 preview below:

Michael Bisping explains why Derrick Lewis-Ciryl Gane interim title clash is good booking

Eyebrows were raised when the UFC announced that Derrick Lewis would fight Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title. That's because the undisputed heavyweight champ, Francis Ngannou, is neither injured nor inactive.

Ngannou and his camp are particularly unhappy with the interim title fight as they perceived it as a disrespectful gesture on the UFC's part.

But according to Michael Bisping, adding an interim title to the mix will only contribute intrigue to an eventual unification bout between Ngannou and the winner of Lewis vs. Gane. 'The Count' said:

"You're just solidifying a number one contender, that's all it is. And when you do fight the interim champion, it's a bigger fight. It's champion vs. champion. Both guys are going to get paid a few points and it will bring more attention to that main event."

