“The main event everybody wanted” - Fans are hyped for unification war between Superbon, Masaaki Noiri in Tokyo

Superbon and Masaaki Noiri's world title unification match is official, and fans are beyond hyped for their fated meeting in Tokyo.

The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion will face off against Noiri, the interim world titleholder, for the division's undisputed crown in the main event of ONE 173 on Nov. 16 at Ariake Arena.

ONE Championship officially announced the match at a press conference in Tokyo and on its social media platforms, and fans were quick to show their love for the superfight between Superbon and Noiri.

Fans wrote in the comments section:

"The main event everyone wanted for this event ⚔️"

"Bruh, this is for kickboxing, I got Noiri."

"Superbon win 🔥"

"Good fight 💪💪🔥"

"Can't wait to see this 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Superbon, who reigned as the division's inaugural king from 2021 to 2023, had his second piece of ONE Championship gold when he won the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title against Marat Grigorian in April 2024.

He was then elevated to full world champion status later in the year when the then-ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov retired.

Noiri, meanwhile, captured the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship when he knocked out Tawanchai PK Saenchai earlier this year.

The Japanese superstar shocked the world when he battered the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion for the third-round knockout win at ONE 172 this past March at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Superbon and Noiri now set forth for the division's undisputed ruler in ONE Championship's second Japanese event of the year.

Tickets for ONE 173 will be available at ePlus.

Superbon warns Noiri ahead of impending world title unification clash in Tokyo

Superbon was rightfully impressed when he saw Masaaki Noiri dismantle Tawanchai at ONE 172, but he warned the Japanese superstar of an impending doom at ONE 173.

During the ONE 173 press conference in Tokyo, the Thai superstar told Noiri that kickboxing would forever be his domain and that he would always be a level above Tawanchai in discipline.

He said:

"I saw that fight, and I think Noiri has a lot more experience, more than Tawanchai in kickboxing. But against me, it’s different. I have a lot of experience in kickboxing. I’m the best in kickboxing, and I will be the best."

