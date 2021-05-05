The main events for UFC Vegas 26 have been confirmed

Following the blockbuster of a main event at UFC Vegas 25 between light heavyweights Jiri Prochazka and Dominick Reyes, UFC Vegas 26 initially appeared to have an equally exciting fight topping off the card.

The fight in question was the number one contender bout between rising bantamweight star Cory Sandhagen and former champion TJ Dillashaw. However, Dillashaw sustained a deep cut above his eye after an accidental clash of heads in training. Their fight was subsequently postponed, jeopardizing UFC Vegas 26.

The event was further damaged by UFC veteran Diego Sanchez being pulled out of his fight with Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone. Sanchez has since been released by the UFC after videos surfaced of his trainer, Joshua Fabia, confronting Paul Felder and Megan Olivi in a fighter interview surfaced online.

Flyweights Take Center Stage At UFC Vegas 26

However, the UFC have since found a new main event to headline the card, as well as a new opponent for Donald Cerrone. Per the UFC's Twitter page, UFC Vegas 26's new main event will be between women's flyweights, Michelle Waterson and Marina Rodriguez.

Waterson is coming off a split decision victory over Angela Hill at UFC Vegas 10 in 2020. Alternatively, Rodriguez picked up a shock victory over one of the UFC's brightest prospects in Amanda Ribas, knocking out her fellow Brazilian countrywoman in the second round at UFC 257.

A New Opponent For 'Cowboy' Cerrone'

Donald Cerrone's new opponent is a staple of the UFC welterweight division, in the form of Alex Morono. Their 170lb clash will now serve as the cards co-main event.

Cerrone is currently on one of the worst skids of his career, having lost four consecutive fights before picking up a draw against Niko Price, despite Price being deducted a point for an illegal eye poke. Alex Morono is coming off a loss to Anthony Pettis, who has since been released from the UFC.

UFC Vegas 26 also includes a matchup between Waterson and Rodriguez's former foes, with Angela Hill vs Amanda Ribas. Welterweight contenders Neil Magny and Geoff Neal clash in an attempt to climb the rankings, whilst lightweight standouts Gregor Gillespie and Diego Ferreira will both look to re-establish themselves in the 155lb division.

Other matchups on the card include Ben Rothwell vs Philipe Lins, Kyle Daukus vs Phil Hawes, Ludovit Klein vs Michael Trizano and Christian Aguilera vs Carlston Harris.