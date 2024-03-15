“The meaning of a warrior” - Fans are hyped for British legend Liam Harrison’s impending comeback

Liam Harrison will rise like a phoenix.

The British fan favorite is nearing his long-awaited return to the Circle after suffering a devastating knee injury in his first ONE world title opportunity against former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1 nearly two years ago. Undergoing surgery, the ‘Hitman’ spent the majority of his 2023 rehabbing. Now, he’s ready to step back inside the ring and make his comeback a memorable one.

“I'll rise again #comebackseason,” Harrison wrote on Instagram.

ONE Championship fans showered Liam Harrison with support in the comments section, writing:

“Seeing how sincere you are about fighting and your desire to continue it is phenomenal. Rare case nowadays when a lot of fighters consider money aspect of it first (no shaming, just saying). Best of luck, Liam!”

“THE MEANING OF A WARRIOR 🔥🙏🏻🥊🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿”

“Class act, in and out of the square circle 👏”

“Comeback King 🔥🤴”

“When people talk of the best, I instantly think of this warrior.”

“You didn’t fall”

Liam Harrison nearly called it quits after undergoing knee surgery

As excited as the ‘Hitman’ is to finally strap on the four-ounce gloves again, there was a point where Liam Harrison strongly considered calling it quits on his combat sports career. Speaking with the South China Morning Post, Harrison revealed:

“I was very close to even retiring because I thought, I'm 38, I've had all these fights… 120 fights nearly in my pro, 92 wins 52 knockouts. I thought what else is it for me to do here?”

Fortunately for Muay Thai fans, Harrison has decided to make one more run before hanging up his gloves for good.

Who would you like to see the ‘Hitman’ face when he returns to ONE Championship later this year?