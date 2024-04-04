"The media is trash and always tries to twist it" - Damon Jackson sheds light on calling Alexander Hernandez "arrogant"

Damon Jackson would like to correct the record about his comments relating to Alexander Hernandez.

'Action' is set to return to the cage this Saturday night against 'The Great'. The two are set to be the co-feature of UFC Vegas 90, headlined by Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 2. While Jackson and Hernandez aren't in the main event, they've become arguably the biggest fight on the card.

That's mainly due to the buzz coming out of UFC Vegas 90 media day. During their press scrums, Hernandez and Jackson had a lot of bad things to say about each other. The latter called his opponent 'arrogant' in the build-up to his 2019 loss to Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.

However, that's just one small snippet of what Damon Jackson had to say at media day. Taking to the Instagram comment section, the UFC featherweight contender clarified his comments a bit. Jackson wrote:

"Guys, I did not say that I was hating on him because of the cowboy fight just when I heard him talking so much s*it and not doing anything after that made me not like him.

"I don't know who this guy is. I don't know anything about him, except for what he put out in the public to see. Ha he might be a standup guy."

Jackson concluded:

"The media is trash and always tries to twist it."

Check out his comment below:

Will Damon Jackson defeat Alexander Hernandez? Current betting odds for UFC Vegas 90 co-main event

Alexander Hernandez is a slight favorite to defeat Damon Jackson this weekend. Both men head into the UFC Vegas 90 co-main event badly needing a victory. 'The Great' is entering Saturday night having lost three of his last four appearances in the cage, while Jackson has lost his two fights in a row.

With that in mind, both featherweights need a win this weekend. As of now, the betting odds are close for the UFC Vegas 90 co-main event. According to the current line from MGM, Alexander Hernandez is a -200 favorite.

Meanwhile, Damon Jackson is returning as a slight +165 underdog for the bout. While there's no bad blood between the two, there's no doubt that blood will be spilled on Saturday night.

Both men need a win, which could make for a wild bout.