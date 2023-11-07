"The Mexican who cuts my grass is also Jorge" - Paulo Costa chimes in on recent spat between Jorge Masvidal and Chael Sonnen

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa got involved in the ongoing spat between former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal and former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen.

Sonnen had recently gone on The MMA Hour hosted by combat sports reporter Ariel Helwani and argued over multiple issues including Francis Ngannou and his exit from the UFC, as well as his boxing debut. Their heated debate drew many comments from fans including from Masvidal, who sided with Helwani.

Sonnen hit back at Masvidal with a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), challenging him to beat his student Colby Covington.

"Jorge if you wanna scrap You hafta beat one of my students first Colby Cov... Ummmm Scratch that Let's stick to things that are possible"

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa, who is currently out injured after a recent surgery, chimed in on the spat by making a joke at the expense of Masvidal's race and racist stereotypes associated with it. He wrote:

"Which Jorge do you speak about Chael ? the Mexican who cuts my grass is also Jorge Jose"

Jorge Masvidal says him and Colby Covington will 'see each other' after court case

Jorge Masvidal was recently vindicated in the ongoing court case levied against him by Colby Covington.

Masvidal was hit with charges of aggravated assault and criminal mischief but will not face a single day behind bars despite initially facing up to a decade of incarceration.

Masvidal spoke to Ariel Helwani in an interview on The MMA Hour and commented on his former friend Covington. He predicted that the two will meet each other in the future, while not confirming whether it will be in the cage or elsewhere.

"I dont know when but me and Colby are going to see each other at some point. Whether it's cage or I don't know where the f**k it's gonna be but we're gonna see each other."

Masvidal continued by threatening to knock out more of Covington's teeth out.

"For him lying on my name, for him pressing charges, for everything that he's f*****g done, we are going to see each other and it's gonna be fun, man. It's gonna be interesting. I'm going to knock the rest of his f*****g teeth out. I already knocked out two of his f*****g fake a** teeth out."

