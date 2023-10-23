"The mistake here was done by..."- Chael Sonnen sounds off on controversial ending in Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker fight

Following a mixed martial arts career that lasted over two decades, Chael Sonnen has successfully transitioned into a role as a mixed martial arts analyst. The former middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger recently voiced his displeasure with the referee of the UFC 294 bout between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker.

The bout was ruled a no contest after an illegal knee to a downed opponent from Ankalaev rendered Walker unable to continue. Former UFC middleweight Derek Brunson initially tweeted a photo of the latter talking to the doctor, captioning the post:

"“Hey Johnny, I know you’re mid fight , but what’s the guy’s name who is sitting in row 18 seat 82 ” 🤦🏾‍♂️ 😂 😂 😂 #UFC294"

Check out Derek Brunson's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Sonnen quote tweeted 'The One,' claiming that Ankalaev should have been disqualified from the bout, stating:

"The Doc asked a standard question. Whether the athlete is fainting confusion or legitimately has confusion, the doctor was right to defer to the response made. The mistake here was done by the referee who should have called this a disqualification."

Check out Chael Sonnen's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

While many, including UFC President Dana White, believed that the doctor should have allowed the fight to continue, Sonnen disagrees that he deserves any blame. Walker was asked where he was, responding that he was in the desert, which, as many have pointed out, was technically a correct response.

Chael Sonnen believes that the UFC 294 doctor did nothing wrong

While the UFC 294 doctor faced plenty of criticism for his decision to stop the bout between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker, mixed martial arts analyst Chael Sonnen believes that he did nothing wrong. The three-time title challenger responded to a fan who suggested that the doctor should have given the latter more time to recover, stating:

"The doctor is not allowed to wait five minutes once he is called in by the referee. Nothing even slightly questionable was done wrong by the doctor. If you believe an athlete, who is potentially concussed, should stand there for five minutes as opposed to getting treatment as quickly as possible, you’re not a responsible adult."

Check out Chael Sonnen's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

While Walker did not seem concussed, his answer about being in the desert was not enough for the doctor to clear him. It is unclear if the UFC will look to rebook the bout.