"The mutual respect is outstanding" - Fans love how ONE 172's superstars get loose with each other backstage in Tokyo

Press conferences offer a glimpse of the intensity to expect on fight night, but ONE Championship took it a step further, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at what the athletes were up to before stepping on stage for ONE 172's kick-off media event last Monday, March 17.

Check out the clip posted by ONE Championship below:

Before facing tough questions from the press and locking eyes in intense staredowns with their opponents, the blockbuster cards's biggest stars were captured sharing candid moments in the dressing room.

Among the familiar faces was Rodtang Jitmuangnon's wife, Aida, ensuring her husband looked sharp for the press conference.

Meanwhile, Adriano Moraes appeared in awe as he shared a long table with Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Tawanchai PK Saenchai before the event started.

On the other hand, a backstage clip showed Takeru Segawa and Masaaki Noiri sharing a hearty laugh, highlighting their camaraderie as fellow competitors.

In another video, Rodtang and Superlek were seen playfully scolding each other behind the curtains, with Tawanchai watching the amusing interaction unfold.

As the exclusive behind-the-scenes videos make their rounds on Instagram, fans are enjoying a peek through the curtains ahead of the highly anticipated extravaganza on Sunday, March 23, at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Check out more comments below:

Fan comments

ONE 172 to feature six marquee matchups

ONE 172 has lined up six high-profile bouts, a fitting showcase for the legendary venue in Saitama.

In the main event, Rodtang Jitumuangnon finally locks horns with Takeru Segawa, facing each other in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight.

Meanwhile, the co-headliner puts the spotlight on featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai, who guns for the interim kickboxing crown at 155 pounds against Masaaki Noiri.

Furthermore, Superlek Kiatmoo9 runs it back with Nabil Anane in a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification rematch.

The vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title is also on the line at ONE 172 as Adriano Moraes takes on Japanese rival Yuya Wakamatsu for the second time.

Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao battle for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world championship, while Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom stakes her atomweight kickboxing world title against Kana Morimoto.

ONE 172 will air live worldwide on pay-per-view through watch.onefc.com.

