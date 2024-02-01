"The nerve of these fu**s" - Sean Strickland reacts to Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg apologizing to families in US Senate hearing

Sean Strickland recently weighed in on Mark Zuckerberg and the apologies he made during a U.S. Senate hearing.

The Meta CEO apologized to families who claimed their children were harmed by social media platforms while appearing before the Senate judiciary committee on Capitol Hill on Wednesday as part of an ongoing trial on online child safety.

Zuckerberg faced intense scrutiny and condemnation from Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, who vehemently denounced the executive and held Meta's photo-sharing app, Instagram, accountable for allegedly neglecting to protect its young users from mental health issues and exposure to s*xually explicit content.

Expand Tweet

The former UFC middleweight champion, known for his outspoken demeanor on socio-political issues, reacted to the whole situation on X. Instead of placing the blame on Zuckerberg, he chose to go after others in power, holding them responsible for a wide range of things. He wrote:

"Did you see the senate grill, Mark Cu*kerberg? The nerve of these f**ks... 'You're bad for our kids cu*kerberg' 30-plus years of illegal wars, open borders, corruption, trillions in debt, and so much more. The nerve of these f**ks, when do they get a hearing?.... lmao"

Sean Strickland drops hint about future political career

Sean Strickland has recently revealed his aspirations following his retirement from MMA.

Strickland sets himself apart not just with his skills in the octagon, but also with his tendency to make controversial statements. His candid way of discussing various topics often attracts significant attention, and is part of the reason he has skyrocketed in terms of popularity in recent times.

The 32-year-old boldly embraces his polarizing perspectives, whether by affiliating with controversial groups or expressing forthright views on intense subjects like first-degree murder and feminism. Strickland also often asserts that his opinions reflect the sentiments of the American public.

Strickland recently took to X and discussed his post-fighting plans, saying:

"After I'm done fighting in a few years and I'm sitting on a big pile of money, I probably will run for some public office position... I'll never win, but I'd rather do something I care about instead of starting a CBD company lmao."

Check out Sean Strickland's tweet below:

Expand Tweet