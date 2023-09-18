“The new Sean O’Malley project for Dana White” - Raul Rosas Jr.’s claim to future superstardom triggers mixed reactions amongst MMA fans

Fans had mixed reactions after Raul Rosas Jr. claimed he could become a massive superstar in the UFC.

In April of this year, Rosas Jr. suffered his first professional MMA loss against Christian Rodriguez, creating questions about his potential. Luckily for him, the 18-year-old bounced back on Saturday night by securing a first-round TKO finish against Terrence Mitchell at Noche UFC.

Despite some fans doubting him, Rosas Jr. has maintained his belief that he will be a worldwide superstar. During the Noche UFC post-fight interview, ‘El Nino Problema’ had this to say:

“I’m different…I know I have potential to become one of the biggest superstars of the [UFC].”

The quote above was transcribed and shared on ESPN MMA’s Twitter account. The comment section was filled with various reactions, including the following messages:

“He can definitely become one of the biggest stars if he stays on the right path and prepares the best strategies for each opponent”

“The new Sean O Malley project for Dana White”

“Wrong”

“Raul seems to be impressing more and more people as his activity grows, rooting for this young fighter it’s great to see”

“He fought a nobody and things he is a superstar. Chill.”

“He definitely has the potential and work ethic, time is on his side as well! Raul”

Raul Rosas Jr. shared inspirational quote after Noche UFC win

Fans quickly discredited Raul Rosas Jr. after his first loss earlier this year. Meanwhile, Rosas Jr. returned to training and continued to evolve before securing a first-round TKO at Noche UFC. Shortly after defeating Terrence Mitchell, the 18-year-old shared an Instagram post with the caption saying:

“They know my name, but they don’t know me”👊🏾 #MonsterEnergy #comeback 💰🤞🏾

Raul Rosas Jr. made his professional MMA debut in November 2021. He won his first five fights, all inside the distance, before earning a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series. In December 2022, Rosas Jr. established a fanbase by securing a first-round submission against Jay Perrin in his promotional debut.

After bouncing back on Saturday night, it’ll be intriguing to see what’s next for ‘El Nino Problema'. Some fans believe he should take his career slow, but the UFC might have other plans.