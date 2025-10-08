“The next generation are going to be amazing” - Aung La N Sang hopeful for young MMA stars out of Myanmar

ONE Championship legend Aung La N Sang's run as a professional fighter has come to an end but he is confident that next-generation martial artists from Myanmar will carry the torch and represent well on the global stage.

Ad

'The Burmese Python' rode into the sunset following his second-round TKO win over Zebaztian Kadestam in their middleweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Oct. 3 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It dropped the curtain on what turned out to be a successful 20-year pro career for Aung La, the last 11 years spent in ONE Championship, where he was both middleweight and light heavyweight world champion.

Ad

Trending

Speaking to combat sports journalist Nick Atkin following his final match at ONE Fight Night 36, Aung La N Sang touched on the legacy he has left representing Myanmar and how he is high on the younger fighters from the country replicating or even topping what he was able to accomplish.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 40-year-old Kill Cliff FC standout said:

"It means a lot. And I hope we continue doing that and we continue supporting the next generation. Because the next generation, I’m telling you, are good. The next generation are going to be amazing. I’m nothing compared to the next generation, who’s going to be a lot better than me."

Ad

Check out what he had to say below:

Ad

At ONE Fight Night 36, Aung La N Sang stood toe to toe against fellow former world champion Kadestam, picking further things up in the second round and stopping 'The Bandit' with a barrage of strikes.

The win also earned Aung La a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 36 is available on demand to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Aung La N Sang considers the latest win over Zebaztian Kadestam among the standout moments in his career

Aung La N Sang said he considers his TKO victory over Zebaztian Kadestam among the standout moments in his illustrious career, lining it up alongside his world title victories.

Ad

He shared this in a post-fight interview with ONE Championship, relaying that he could not have asked for a better way to end his professional career.

Aung La said:

"Man, I had some incredible moments. The first moment would be winning in front of the Myanmar crowd in the Thuwunna Stadium, the first world title. And then competing against like Brandon Vera, somebody that I looked up to in Japan, and defending my light heavyweight belt."

Ad

He added:

And then probably this one ranks one of them up there as well. And also being able to compete in Bangkok in the Lumpinee Stadium. It’s one of my dreams come true."

Throughout his run ONE Championship, Aung La N Sang compiled a winning record of 16-6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.