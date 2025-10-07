WATCH: Rodtang visits Aung La N Sang with baby Zlatan

Former two-division ONE world champion Aung La N Sang has developed a lifetime friendship with fellow superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon after sharing many incredible cards over the years.'The Iron Man' made sure to honor his good pal at ONE Fight Night 36, which marked the end of an era for 'The Burmese Python'.The 40-year-old legend retired in style, stopping former welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian 'The Bandit' Kadestam last October 3 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.During the post-fight interviews, Aung La was seen on a video call with Rodtang, who couldn't be in the arena as he was taking care of his newborn baby boy, Zlatan.It was indeed a heartwarming moment for the pair of elite martial artists, with the Myanmar hero showcasing his softer side after seeing Rodtang's offspring.The interaction didn't end there, as Rodtang made sure to see Aung La in person before he left Thailand and returned to Florida.The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion even brought little Zlatan with him, much to the delight of 'uncle' Aung La.The father of four couldn't hide his excitement after carrying the Thai striker's firstborn.Rodtang shared a clip of the emotional meeting on his socials: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAung La N Sang holds Rodtang in high regardFormer ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang was among those who shared heartfelt tributes to Aung La N Sang.Touched by the Thai warrior's kind words, the former two-division MMA world champion recalled how his bond with Rodtang developed over time.While speaking with the ONE Championship, Aung La said:&quot;To see him go from like a little boy to now a father and a global superstar is really cool, you know?&quot; Aung La told ONE Championship.The replay of Aung La N Sang's final fight at ONE Fight Night 36 is now available to stream on demand for Prime Video subscribers across North America.