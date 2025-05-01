“The person who has done me the most favor” - Kongthoranee shares the story behind his favorite tattoo

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai revealed which of his tattoos is his favorite. The Sor Sommai warrior, a former two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion, has captured the attention of ONE Championship fans with a promotional record of 11-2.

The 28-year-old has also stood out due to his unique collection of tattoos. While speaking to ONE, Kongthoranee explained the story behind his most beloved tattoo:

"Tattoo of my big boss, Sommai Sakulmetta (Sor Sommai gym owner) in 2024. The reason I like it the most is because he is the person who has done me the most favor. He takes care of me and helps me with everything. He is like another father to me. I had planned to get a tattoo of his face and mine before. When the tattoo shop contacted me, I decided to get this tattoo right away."

Between February 2023 and June 2024, the Thai striker earned respect on the ONE Friday Fights series with a record of 8-2. In late 2024, the Thai superstar officially joined ONE's primary roster, securing consecutive impressive wins against Tagir Khalilov and Nakrob Fairtex.

He added the legendary Nong-O to his resume in February 2025, a unanimous decision disputed by ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Watch the first fight between Kongthoranee and Nong-O below:

Kongthoranee looks for second consecutive win against legendary Nong-O

Kongthoranee and Nong-O clashed in a three-round battle earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 28. Nong-O looked to make a statement after officially moving down from bantamweight, where he's an 8x world champion, to flyweight.

The former emerged victorious by split decision, which was determined by a razor-thin margin. As a result, the Thai strikers are scheduled for an immediate rematch on Friday, May 2, in the ONE Fight Night 31 co-main event.

ONE Fight Night 31 goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Friday's event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Earlier in the night, Tye Ruotolo will defend his welterweight submission grappling world title against Dante Leon (2-0 in ONE). The world-class grapplers have split a two-match series outside of ONE Championship between 2020 and 2021.

