"The poorest rich man about" - Fans go berserk as Floyd Mayweather asks for money to be on Adin Ross' stream

An interaction between undefeated former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and social media influencer Adin Ross has seemingly piqued the attention of the combat sports community. Ross, a 22-year-old Florida-born streamer, has lately been training at the BOXR gym in Miami, Florida, USA.

While at the gym, Adin Ross tried to meet the 46-year-old Michigan-born boxing icon Floyd Mayweather. However, as seen in a video clip later posted to social media, 'Money' instructed Ross to stop filming him.

Mayweather is well-known for being a crafty entrepreneur and consistently attempting to monetize his brand. The American fighting great sounded off on Ross for trying to film him. The retired professional boxer then suggested he should be paid if he's shown in Ross' video. 'Money' stated:

"I gotta own my footage. You can't film me for free. Run a check. Whose company is it?"

Upon Adin Ross saying that the video was being filmed for his (Ross') company, Mayweather once again asked to be paid and said:

"Where's my check?"

Watch the Mayweather-Ross video below:

Several fans appeared to jibe at Mayweather after his interaction with Ross. While 'Money' is regarded as the richest fighter in boxing and all combat sports, his critics often accuse him of tax evasion and purportedly being a spendthrift.

Many have highlighted that despite retiring from professional boxing in August 2017, Mayweather competes in exhibition boxing matches, likely because he's facing financial problems.

They believe that irrespective of the multiple businesses that Mayweather is involved in, he needs the revenues from the exhibition matches to fund his extravagant lifestyle and deal with his alleged tax issues. Taking a shot at the multimillionaire boxer, one fan tweeted:

"Floyd is the poorest rich man about. There’s a reason why he does all these pathetic exhibitions."

Many other fans lambasted 'Money' for his actions against Adin Ross. However, one fan tweeted what seems to be a screenshot from Ross' social media, wherein Mayweather is posing with him (Ross). The fan attached a statement alongside the tweet, which read as follows:

"They made up"

Check out the screenshots of a few tweets regarding Mayweather asking Ross for money below:

What's next for boxing icon and combat sports megastar Floyd Mayweather Jr.?

The consensus in the combat sports community is that Floyd Mayweather's exhibition boxing matches aren't generating as much revenue as his professional boxing matches did. Nevertheless, Mayweather (50-0 professional boxing) continues to partake in exhibition bouts and remains undefeated in the exhibition boxing realm as well.

Some of the exhibition bouts don't have official scorecards or a winner. His most recent fight ended controversially. Besides, as reported by Michael Benson earlier this year, Floyd Mayweather's 2023 plan involves him participating in exhibition bouts in five different countries -- namely South Korea, Germany, Japan, Australia, and the US. Mayweather stated:

"If any of these exhibitions don't happen, I still get paid. I'm the most active hustler in boxing."

