"The proud father figure of the UFC" - Glover Teixeira's wholesome fanboy moment with Justin Gaethje post-UFC 291 wins over MMA Twitter

It's safe to say that Glover Teixeira is a fan of Justin Gaethje. 'The Highlight' finally avenged his 2018 loss to Dustin Poirier when they collided again this past Saturday in a rematch. The pair headlined UFC 291, competing for the previously vacant 'BMF' title.

After throwing a right hand, Gaethje whipped a high kick behind it, blasting Poirier on the side of the head to knock him out cold. The win crowned Gaethje as the new 'BMF' champion,in what was one of his most impressive triumphs to date.

After claiming victory, 'The Highlight' was seen backstage with Glover Teixeira.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion had a wholesome interaction with the new 'BMF' champion, with Gaethje describing him as his favorite fighter before Teixeira claimed that Gaethje was everyone's favorite fighter. The two men took part in a photo-op to punctuate the moment, and it melted fans on Twitter.

ESPN MMA shared a clip of the moment on the social media platform, drawing countless reactions. One fan simply offered a fitting description of Gaethje in light of his 'BMF' title win, saying the following:

"Gaethje a BAD MAN"

Another fan spoke about Teixeira's wholesome nature making him a father figure in the promotion:

"Glover is just the proud father figure of the UFC love to see it"

More praise for Teixeira followed:

"Impossible not to love Glover"

Another fan, meanwhile, spoke about him being an uncrowned 'BMF' champion:

"Teixiera has been one of the BMFs of mma"

A glimpse of some of the comments left on the tweet can be seen below:

Fan reactions

Why did Glover Teixeira retire?

Glover Teixeira made history by becoming the oldest first-time UFC champion in the promotion's history at 42 years old.

Unfortunately, he failed to mount a successful title defense, losing his championship in his subsequent bout when he faced Jiří Procházka in SIngapore.

The pair were later booked for a rematch but a catastrophic shoulder injury forced the Czech samurai to vacate the title.

Eventually, Glover Teixeira fought Jamahal Hill for the vacant belt, coming up short in Rio de Janeiro. At 43, with a lot of damage sustained throughout his career and coming off a loss, he made the decision to retire.