“The real GOAT” - Fans shower legendary Demetrious Johnson with applause for impeccable technique against Adriano Moraes

Fans praised Demetrious Johnson for a sneaky elbow he landed against Adriano Moraes while on his back.

In April 2021, Moraes made history by handing Johnson his lone loss under the ONE banner, a second-round knockout. Nearly a year and a half later, the world-class flyweights fought for a second time, with ‘Mighty Mouse’ avenging his defeat with a fourth-round flying knee knockout to capture the ONE flyweight MMA world title.

During their thrilling rematch at ONE on Prime Video 1, ‘Mighty Mouse’ was on his back while Moraes attempted to land ground and pound. Instead, Johnson landed a quick elbow to open up a massive cut on ‘Mikinho.’

ONE recently shared the video of Demetrious Johnson’s impressive elbow technique on Instagram with the caption:

“Sharp elbow 💪 What's next for the MMA GOAT? @mighty”

Fans filled the comment section with most praising Demetrious Johnson for his sneaky elbow, while others suggested potential future opponents for ‘Mighty Mouse’:

“I'm just impressed that DJ is one of those people that can destroy you in video games and destroy you in the ring 😂 this is a sequel to revenge of the nerds”

“Mixed rules bout vs mikey”

“mma goat indeed”

“Kairat akhmetov”

“Pinpoint accuracy. 📌 Dj saw where his most vulnerable point was where the bone was closest to the skin and opened it like a present on Christmas 🎄”

“Correction....an elbow from the bottom position. Even more impressive.”

“Dangerous in every aspect of the sport. The real goat 🐐🐀”

Instagram comments

Demetrious Johnson went on to defeat Adriano Moraes by unanimous decision in their trilogy fight at ONE Fight Night 10. Following his historic win in Denver, ‘Mighty Mouse’ confirmed he was contemplating retirement. With that said, an official decision has not been announced.

If ‘Mighty Mouse’ does return to MMA, there are several potential opponents for the legend. He could defend his ONE flyweight MMA throne against Kairat Akhmetov or pursue a super-fight against someone from a different division or sport. Only time will tell what’s next for the 37-year-old.