"The real HW champion" - Fans slam "steroid boy" Jon Jones as Tom Aspinall drops new training footage

Tom Aspinall recently shared new training footage that sparked fan reactions online, with many calling the Brit the rightful champion while mocking Jon Jones.

Fans and Aspinall have been demanding a title unification bout with Jones since the heavyweight champion's first successful title defense against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. However, ‘Bones’ hasn't shown the same interest in the matchup and wants to be compensated adequately if he is to take on the English interim titleholder.

UFC CEO Dana White recently hinted that Jones will be back in action this summer, and fans might finally get to see the highly anticipated fight. Aspinall has now taken to Instagram to share new training footage, where he is seen working on his striking, grappling, and weight training. He captioned his post:

“Another week of consistency ✅ can’t wait for everyone too see the improvements 👀 🤛.”

Check out the post below:

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their reactions, with one writing:

“Best HW on earth!.”

Others commented:

“Jon Jones isn't fighting Tom he is scared."

“Sleeps Jon easily.”

“Meanwhile steroid boy running scared.”

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]

Tom Aspinall's teammate issues prediction for title unification bout against Jon Jones

Mick Parkin shared his prediction for a potential bout between Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones. Speaking to Bloody Elbow, Parkin predicted that Aspinall would get the job done, highlighting the age difference and emphasizing that this is the right time to beat ‘Bones’.

The No.13-ranked heavyweight pointed out the differences in training between Aspinall and Jones, stressing that his teammate is in his prime and possesses greater speed and danger. Parkin said:

"Jon Jones is amazing, he’s no easy challenge, but he’s maybe not training as intense. I don’t know this, this is completely guessing looking from the outside. It doesn’t look like he trains as much, he’s definitely a little bit older, and it’s definitely the time to beat him, if there is a time."

He continued:

“Tom is just going from strength to strength, and he’s just the most dangerous guy. Just the way he moves and everything. He’s a big guy, he’s really, really fast, and he’s coming into his prime now. I do think he’d beat Jon Jones.”

Check out Mick Parkin’s comments below (10:30):

