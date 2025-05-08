"The real people's champ" - Fans react to Chris Eubank Jr. receiving hero's welcome in London 

Chris Eubank Jr. returned to London and received a grand welcome from his fans, with them chanting his name and lining up on the streets for autographs and selfies post his decisive victory over Conor Benn. The viral clip of Eubank Jr. walking the streets of London with massive fan support was soon flooded with comments and reactions.
The bout was a continuation of a historic family rivalry between Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn. Their sons picked up from where the business was left unfinished and delivered an entertaining bout with back-and-forth action. Although there weren't any knockdowns, the fight lived up to expectations.
Users added comments like:
"The real Peoples Champ"
"This war was what me and my strikers call “Boot 4"
"Well deserved after that entertaining war. Conor deserves it also. What a fight."
"Love Eubank Jnr proper champ."
Others wrote:
"Both fighters deserve all the love they are getting"
"Lovely to see! What a warrior!"
Chris Eubank Jr.'s strong finish leaves Conor Benn's corner stunned after a grueling battle
Chris Eubank Jr.'s performance against Conor Benn left Benn's corner frustrated, as Benn had entered the ring with a top-notch strategic game plan, which did not work in his favour. Eubank's calm and composure changed the narrative, especially in the later rounds.
Benn's trainer, Tony Sims, said:
We're devastated, I truly believed that Conor Benn would win the fight. But listen, hats off to both of them, Chris Eubank Jr. and Benn, both fought their hearts out, there's nothing much more even one of them could do." early momentum.
