"The real people's champ" - Fans react to Chris Eubank Jr. receiving hero's welcome in London 

Chris Eubank Jr. returned to London and received a grand welcome from his fans, with them chanting his name and lining up on the streets for autographs and selfies post his decisive victory over Conor Benn. The viral clip of Eubank Jr. walking the streets of London with massive fan support was soon flooded with comments and reactions.

Ad

The bout was a continuation of a historic family rivalry between Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn. Their sons picked up from where the business was left unfinished and delivered an entertaining bout with back-and-forth action. Although there weren't any knockdowns, the fight lived up to expectations.

Check out the clip of Chris Eubank Jr.'s fiery welcome to London post his victory:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Users added comments like:

"The real Peoples Champ"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This war was what me and my strikers call “Boot 4"

"Well deserved after that entertaining war. Conor deserves it also. What a fight."

"Love Eubank Jnr proper champ."

Others wrote:

"Both fighters deserve all the love they are getting"

"Lovely to see! What a warrior!"

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshot of fan comments and reactions: [Screenshot courtesy @BoxingKingdom14 on X]

Chris Eubank Jr.'s strong finish leaves Conor Benn's corner stunned after a grueling battle

Chris Eubank Jr.'s performance against Conor Benn left Benn's corner frustrated, as Benn had entered the ring with a top-notch strategic game plan, which did not work in his favour. Eubank's calm and composure changed the narrative, especially in the later rounds.

Ad

Benn's trainer, Tony Sims, said:

We're devastated, I truly believed that Conor Benn would win the fight. But listen, hats off to both of them, Chris Eubank Jr. and Benn, both fought their hearts out, there's nothing much more even one of them could do." early momentum.

Check out Sim's comments on Conor Benn's loss in the video below: (0:20)

Ad

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Proma Chatterjee Proma holds a bachelor’s degree in English. She is an active combat sports practitioner who’ll soon

be making her amateur debut in MMA.

This jiu-jitsu blue belt’s favorite fighter is Georges St-Pierre for his resilience and consistency. A WWE fan, she turned to MMA after watching Brock Lesnar’s success in the sport.

While writing her articles, Proma likes to verify information and confirm its accuracy online through

various sources and articles. Being an active competitor with real-time experience also helps her to explain the intricacies of the sport. She strives to channel this passion into creating engaging content that resonates with readers while shaping her craft as a writer.

Her hobbies include jiu-jitsu (which she's been doing for four years) and striking (one year). Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.