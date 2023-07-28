"The real Tony Montana with Miami mauler"

Nina-Marie Daniele continues to garner reactions from MMA fans, but her latest post drew mostly positive comments from the Twitterverse.

The emerging MMA media member is known for dividing the MMA fanbase through her provocative social media posts and interviewing style.

However, her recent post with Jorge Masvidal appeared to be a major hit with fans online. 'Gamebred' has become known for taking inspiration from the famous Tony Montana character from the movie Scarface.

During her recent interaction with Jorge Masvindal, Nina-Marie Daniele dressed up in one of Montana's most iconic outfits, the white suit with a red shirt. She took to Twitter and said:

"Say hello to my bada*s friend"

One fan declared Daniele as the "real Tony Montana' while referring to Jorge Masvidal as the "miami mauler":

"I respect your creative hustles. Don't let the haters get you down. You are interesting. Good luck!"

"Love the fit"

"Best pic"

"My homeboy gamebread"

"You are good thb... I found you cringey initially... you're growing on me with these awesome contents of late"

"That suit looks dope on you. You look like Linda Ronstandt back in her prime"

"Bad a** picture"

Nina-Marie Daniele shocks Bobby Green after revealing he slid into her DMs in 2021

Bobby Green is set to take on Tony Ferguson on the main card of UFC 291 this weekend. Ahead of his clash with 'El Cucuy', he joined MMA media member Nina-Marie Daniele for an interview.

During the interview Daniele surprised Bobby Green by revealing that he had messaged her on Instagram in 2021, before she even began working as a working for the UFC.

Green's reaction was as expected, and the UFC lightweight said this:

"HOLY S**T! What did I say, 'What up?' That's all I need to say. You ain't with it, then it wasn't meant to be. I get that from so many people. They hit me up like five years later. I'm like, ahhh, you see?...I didn't even know I shot my shot...You must have had a bad a** video"

Nina-Marie Daniele @ninamdrama



Who y’all got: Bobby Green or Tony Ferguson? @ufc pic.twitter.com/2epA8k0Ubc Bobby Green slid in my DMs LOL Shooters gotta shoot!Who y’all got: Bobby Green or Tony Ferguson? @ufc #ufc291