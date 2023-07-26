"As bad as a new wwe episode" - Nina-Marie Daniele's latest skits with Alex Pereira leave UFC fans divided

Nina-Marie Daniele has put forth a couple of skits with UFC star Alex Pereira. The skits have seemingly drawn mixed reactions from the MMA community. In 2022, Daniele began interviewing UFC fighters/personalities such as MMA great Khabib Nurmagomedov and UFC president Dana White.

Over the past several months, the model and social media influencer has established herself as a well-known MMA personality and UFC interviewer. Daniele has also previously met and interviewed former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira.

Additionally, the TikTok and YouTube star recently tweeted a couple of skits featuring herself and Pereira. One skit shows her playing the role of a person visiting a chiropractor. She undergoes a chiropractic adjustment at the hands of Pereira, who hurts her leg.

As a terrified Nina-Marie Daniele is making her way out of the room, the real chiropractor enters and suggests that he's the person she came to visit. They then escape from an angry 'Poatan.'

Watch the Daniele-Pereira chiropractor video below:

Nina-Marie Daniele @ninamdrama



@ufc @UFCBrasil Imagine going to the chiropractor and your doctor is Alex Pereira LOL what would you do? @AlexPereiraUFC@ufc @UFCBrasil pic.twitter.com/zK8JJgpG6s

Several fans lambasted Daniele for the skit, asserting that she wasn't funny at all and that the skit was rather annoying. One fan appeared to compare it to a bad episode from a WWE professional wrestling show:

"Wow it’s as bad as a new wwe episode"

jasonpotter44 @jasonpotter44 @ninamdrama @AlexPereiraUFC @ufc @UFCBrasil Wow it’s as bad as a new wwe episode

Alternatively, others lauded Daniele for coming up with a "refreshing" and "hilarious" skit.

Check out the fan reactions to the chiropractor skit below:

Screenshots of tweets regarding the chiropractor skit

In another skit, Daniele portrayed a person driving to work, and Pereira blocked her path by shadowboxing in the middle of the road.

Watch the Daniele-Pereira shadowboxing video below:

One Twitter user pointed out a flaw in the video, highlighting that Pereira wasn't blocking Daniele's lane. Moreover, others indicated that Daniele isn't funny and has her UFC on-screen role simply because of her fitness and physical appearance.

On the contrary, some fans praised the American social media influencer, hailing the skit as "great" and "funny content." Others jestingly noted that they too would similarly back off from Pereira.

Check out the fan reactions to the shadowboxing skit below:

Screenshots of tweets regarding the shadowboxing skit

What's next for former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira?

Kickboxing veteran and MMA KO artist Alex Pereira's most recent fight witnessed him lose the coveted UFC middleweight title. Pereira was defeated by longtime rival and current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya via second-round KO in April of this year. Following that, 'Poatan' confirmed that he'd be moving up to the light heavyweight division.

Alex Pereira is scheduled to face former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in a highly-anticipated light heavyweight bout, which will serve as the co-main event for UFC 291 on July 29th, 2023.

Besides, with the injured Jamahal Hill vacating the UFC light heavyweight title earlier this month, it's believed that the Pereira-Blachowicz winner would likely fight for the vacant light heavyweight title next.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Pereira in a light heavyweight bout at UFC 291 pic.twitter.com/D40et1Y9OR BlachowiczPereira in a light heavyweight bout at UFC 291