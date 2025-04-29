“The referee had already raised my hand” - Kongthoranee responds to critics who say his win over Nong-O was a fluke

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai isn't bothered by the naysayers. The 28-year-old Thai star secured the biggest win of his career at ONE Fight Night 28 in February, besting former eight-time titleholder Nong-O Hama via split decision.

However, the victory came with a hint of skepticism after fighters and fans alike called it a fluke, suggesting that two of the three judges got it wrong.

Now, Kongthoranee will have to chance to quiet the haters when he runs it back with Nong-O in this epic flyweight Muay Thai matchup this Friday, May 2, at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video.

Ahead of their highly anticipated rematch inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Kongthoranee spoke with ONE about his win over Nong-O and the subsequent backlash and said:

"I didn't think anything of it because the referee had already raised my hand."

The victory moved the Sor Sommai affiliate to 11-2 inside the circle and extended his unbeaten streak to three.

Kongthoranee's team has him feeling confident ahead rematch with Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 31

Having already gone three rounds with Nong-O, Kongthoranee is feeling much more confident ahead of their sequel scrap—something he attributes to his team, who have guided him throughout camp to ensure he's in top form ahead of fight night. About that he said:

"And also, there are people who kind of take care of you, making sure that you train right, and making sure that you eat right, something like that. So I feel like I am more confident [now] than in the last fight."

With Kongthoranee's tools properly sharpened and a few new tricks up his sleeve, he is ready to show the world that he can stand and trade with the best in the world.

Who comes out on top when the two generational talents collide on martial arts' biggest global stage once again?

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

