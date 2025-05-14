  • home icon
  • “The result of hard training” - Superbon amazed by Nong-O’s durability to withstand Kongthoranee’s best shots

By Jake Foley
Modified May 14, 2025 08:56 GMT
Nong-O
Superbon (middle) was impressed by Nong-O‘s (left) durability against Kongthoranee (right)

Superbon was "shocked" by Nong-O Hama's durability and recovery rate in his rematch against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

In February, Kongthoranee secured a widely debated split decision win against Nong-O in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division.

The close contest between Thai superstars warranted a rematch, which took place on May 2.

At 38 years old, Nong-O continued to face questions about how much gas is left in the tank, especially after losing four of his last five fights.

The former eight-time bantamweight Muay Thai world champion silenced the doubters by enduring a three-round war to defeat Kongthoranee by unanimous decision.

He also earned a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Following the entertaining bout, featherweight kickboxing champion Superbon made an appearance at the post-fight press conference and had this to say about Nong-O's ability to overcome father time:

"I was shocked. Because we knew that Nong-O is quite old, right? I wasn’t too sure if he would recover quickly, no matter how well he trained. But this is it. The result of hard training shows that no matter how old you are, you can recover and come back to fight because of training."
Superbon was featured in Nong-O's corner for his rematch against Kongthoranee. The legendary Thai strikers are training partners at Superbon Training Center.

Watch Superbon's appearance at the ONE Fight Night 31 post-fight press conference below:

youtube-cover
Superbon believes Nong-O doesn't need to fight Kongthoranee in a trilogy

Nong-O's impressive performance at ONE Fight Night 31 avenged his loss against Kongthoranee earlier this year. Nong-O will turn his attention to the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, while Kongthoranee eyes an immediate trilogy.

During the previously mentioned interview, Superbon had this to say about a trilogy between Nong-O and Kongthoranee not being needed:

"I don't think a trilogy is needed, because their levels is far apart. If Kongthoranee didn’t drop Nong-O, Nong-O dominated the fight. This is just my personal opinion. I don't know how other people think, but for me, if Nong-O wasn’t wobbled, I think today's fight was one-sided."

Nong-O believes his latest win has earned him the opportunity to fight for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title. The former champion, Rodtang, plans to return to the division and recapture the throne he lost for missing weight.

