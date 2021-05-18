"The road back to the title starts today" - Michael Chandler reflects on his UFC 262 defeat to Charles Oliveira

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is as tough as they come. Following his defeat at the hands of Charles Oliveira during their UFC 262 clash, the 35-year old is back in the gym training for an upcoming fight. Taking to his Instagram early Monday morning, a motivated Michael Chandler was seen assessing his situation besides thanking his fans, friends, and family for their support.

"Here we are, Monday morning. Hitting the ground, running, after a tough weekend, a tough loss, falling short. A great opportunity where we missed the mark. And that's just the way life is. Sometimes life's going to do you those kinds of things. You're going to encounter scars and bruises, but the scars and bruises remind them that you're still here. You still got a smile on your face and you're still moving forward with complete disregard to previous failures and future opposition. I just want to thank you guys for being on this journey with me. I'm surrounded by a great, ridiculous support system and I love you guys so much for being part of that. The best is still yet to come as I said. I will wear that UFC strap before this career is over. The road back to the title starts today"

When did Michael Chandler debut for the UFC?

Featuring in just his second UFC fight, Michael Chandler received his shot at the title after a stellar debut with the promotion. Following his knockout of Dan Hooker during the duo's co-main event clash at UFC 257, Chandler put the UFC's lightweight division on notice.

While initial talks about a title matchup between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier did make the rounds, signs of it materializing seemed bleak at best. However, with Khabib Nurmagomedov's surprise retirement from the sport, the doors to the vacant title swung wide open.

Going into his championship bout against Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler felt it was his destiny to become a UFC champion. Although the former Bellator champion did find some success in the first round, a sharp left hook in the second left him tumbling to the canvas. Smelling blood instantly, Charles Oliveira made the most of the opportunity to finish Chandler on the ground.

Despite being disappointed with the loss, Michael Chandler looked to make no excuses for his shortcomings. Getting back to his usual way of training after taking the weekend to recover, Chandler seems to be right back on his quest for a UFC title.

