"Wait till the end for the scrap" - The Ruotolo brothers go at it following ONE 157 photoshoot

If you want to see how jiu-jitsu can be as exciting as an all-out fist-fight, watch the Ruotolo brothers get to work.

Jiu-jitsu's first-ever sibling child stars are as scrappy and dynamic as they are explosive and technical. It's both fascinating and frightening to watch.

Twin brothers Tye and Kade Ruotolo will now make their debuts on the world stage as they plan to blast through the gates at ONE 157. Making their ONE Championship promotional debut against two legends in Garry Tonon and Shinya Aoki, the prodigious black belts took to Instagram to hype up their fans.

In a recent post, the Ruotolo brothers were seen doing their promotional shoot with ONE, plus an added grappling spar at the end:

"Wait till the end for the scrap 💥🔥"

That grappling scrap at the end is everything we love about Tye and Kade. They look so explosive and dynamic but also appear to be just playing like kids. Their minds operate on a different level as they make tactical calculations in split-second moments. It's dizzying but also amazing to watch them have fun at full speed while attempting attack after attack.

Instagram user @szilardbitay1234 said it best:

"The two most exciting grapplers in the world!!"

We all know that the Ruotolo brothers are two of the most exciting grapplers in the world today, but are they two of the best as well? Tune in this Friday to find out.

The Ruotolo brothers will face Garry Tonon and Shinya Aoki at ONE 157

On the main card of ONE 157, the Ruotolo brothers will face two of the greatest grapplers of all time, Garry Tonon and Shinya Aoki. The intrigue and hype surrounding this pair of submission grappling matches is through the roof.

Tonon, aside from bagging almost every submission grappling medal known to man, is frequently attributed to his revolutionary approach to leglocks. Aoki, meanwhile, has showed that a mat specialist can beat even the best MMA fighters in the world.

Two legends against arguably two of the greatest prodigies the sport has ever seen. Fans of both jiu-jitsu and MMA will be keeping a close eye on the main card of ONE 157, mainly for these two epic bouts.

