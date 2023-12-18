"The sport is MMA, the sport isn't UFC" - Michael 'Venom' Page opens up about the misconception of the quality of Bellator fighters

Michael 'Venom' Page recently opened up about the misconception surrounding the quality of Bellator fighters compared to those competing in the UFC.

'MVP' is the latest free agent signing to join the UFC following an impressive tenure in Bellator that saw him earn a number of highlight-reel knockouts and one of the promotion's biggest stars. In a video on his YouTube channel, the new UFC signing shared his thoughts on the perception that the quality of fighters in Bellator doesn't measure up to the UFC.

Page said:

"The sport is MMA, the sport isn't UFC...The sport of MMA, there are so many champions and top level fighters that will never see in the UFC or you've never seen of the UFC...Look at Fedor [Emelianenko], one of the biggest names outside of the UFC...AJ McKee." [16:53 - 17:12]

Michael 'Venom' Page continued by using Strikeforce as an example of top-quality fighters succeeding outside the UFC and carrying their success over once the promotion purchased them. He mentioned that many of the champions went on to win a UFC championship as well, which proves that there are world-class fighters in other promotions, saying:

"A lot of champions that was in UFC came from Strikeforce, you see what I'm saying? So, it's the sport first, the show second...I'll give you some names. Douglas Lima, if this guy came over to the UFC, that's a problem for a lot of people...Jason Jackson, new [Bellator welterweight] champion. He comes over, it's a problem for a lot of people." [17:18 - 17:50]

It will be interesting to see whether Michael 'Venom' Page will be able to carry over his success from Bellator to the UFC and ascend the welterweight rankings.

Check out the full video:

Michael 'Venom' Page reveals he always wanted to compete in the UFC

Michael 'Venom' Page has been a highly sought-after free agent since he departed from Bellator earlier this year, and he recently revealed that he has always wanted to compete in the UFC.

During the video mentioned above, the former Bellator welterweight contender opened up about his decision to join the UFC rather than the PFL and noted that competing in the octagon was always his goal, saying:

"The UFC brand, as you know, you don't have many years. That's always been a goal...When I got into MMA, the goal was to eventually go to UFC." [5:21 - 5:34]

Tweet regarding MVP signing with the UFC.