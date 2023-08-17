"The Sportsbook thanks you for your donation" - User brutally mocked by fans after wild 3-leg parlay for UFC 292

This weekend sees the UFC visit Boston for a major pay-per-view in UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley. Unsurprisingly, MMA fans around the world are looking forward to this event.

As with every major UFC event, MMA fans are naturally beginning to make big-money bets on this weekend’s card.

One notable fan going by the username SmoothBus took to Reddit earlier to post his three-bout parlay bet for UFC 292 and to say he’s ruffled feathers would be an understatement.

The user states the following about his risky bet, which has seen him put money on three underdogs:

“Neil magny is getting zero respect in this bout so I’m in on him. Praying it really is the sugar show era. Zhang is the biggest grey area, she’ll likely smash this girl, but Lemos has extremely quick hands she might get lucky.”

In betting $20 and hoping to win over $1000, it would appear that this user is taking a relatively low risk.

However, it hasn’t taken long for other fans to jump in on him with very mixed feelings.

One fan didn’t beat around the bush with their opinion on the bet.

“Bro making nothing with this one”

Another user seemed to be more in favour of the underdog bet, referencing the upset that Dricus du Plessis recently pulled on hot favourite Robert Whittaker.

“You never know after what happened to rob vs. the true African.”

A different fan seemed to be egging the initial poster on to up the stakes.

“Yeah but think about if you put 1000 down OP. Put 1000 down on it. Imagine if you won. Bet 1000. Imagine if you won though. Do it.”

Another user was also critical, suggesting the original poster was wasting his money.

“Yea say goodbye to that 20.”

Finally, one user seemed to make reference to an old cliche that in gambling, the house is the only winner.

“The Sportsbook thanks you for your donation.”

View a collage of comments below.

A collage of Reddit users discussing bets on UFC 292

UFC 292: Which fighters are favoured to win at this weekend’s event?

UFC 292 goes down this weekend in Boston, Massachusetts, and will air live in the US on pay-per-view.

In the headline bout, Aljamain Sterling will defend his UFC bantamweight crown against Sean O’Malley, while the co-main event will pit UFC strawweight queen Weili Zhang against Amanda Lemos.

Other big fights on this weekend’s card include Ian Machado Garry vs. Neil Magny and Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz.

In a recent YouTube video, a number of top UFC stars made their picks to win this weekend’s fights, and the predictions were quite interesting.

A number of fighters, including Cory Sandhagen, Song Yadong, Mackenzie Dern and Geoff Neal chose Sterling to defeat O’Malley in the main event.

However, both Kyle Nelson and Cameron Saaiman picked O’Malley to pull off the big upset.

Watch some UFC 292 predictions below