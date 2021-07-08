“The thing that drives me crazy about Conor McGregor” - UFC boss Dana White reveals what he dislikes about the Irish superstar

Conor McGregor evidently doesn't behave like any other fighter in the UFC, and Dana White recently revealed which among the Irishman's antics he can't stand the most.

According to the UFC boss, McGregor's habitual tardiness when it comes to showing up to events is what drives him "crazy." Speaking with Colin Cowherd of FOX Sports, White said:

"I'll tell you the things that drive me crazy about Conor. He's showing up late. When he shows up late to press conferences and he shows up late in the weigh-ins and things like that. Because we have times set with these networks and things like that. Other than things like that, Conor McGregor is not bad to work with."

One of the most infamous times Conor McGregor showed up late was during the UFC 205 pre-fight press conference in 2016. 'The Notorious' got into a heated confrontation with his opponent and then-lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez, who felt disrespected by McGregor's lack of time management skills.

In a past interview with Sports Joe, Conor McGregor revealed that he developed tardiness early in his life. The Dublin native recalled:

"I've always been late. I was always late for school. I was so late, so many times, that they ended up saying to me, 'Well, if you could just show up by 10, we will be happy. They caved, yeah! I took that victory."

Other than that, though, Dana White said he has no further issues with McGregor. He also mentioned that the former UFC two-division champ is decent in person, even if his public persona might suggest otherwise. White added:

"You see some of the things that he's done outside the octagon. But he's not like that at all. Believe me, me and Conor have absolutely, positively butted heads and didn't see eye-to-eye and didn't agree on a few things, but he's actually a joy to work with."

Watch Dana White's full interview below:

Dana White claims Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 will break records

Dana White has claimed that UFC 264 will set the record for the biggest pay-per-view in UFC history. Headlined by a highly anticipated trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, the PPV event will take place on Saturday, July 10th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In a recent interview with The MacLife, Dana White said UFC 264 is definitely going to be the biggest pay-per-view of the year, and it could also be the biggest PPV in UFC history.

"This fight this weekend will have more celebrities coming than any fight ever in UFC history. Got more pre-buys than any fight in UFC history," White said.

