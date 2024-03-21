“The only thing you’ve ever done is seduce famous men” - Sean Strickland turns the heat on “demon” Layla Machado Garry after recent diss

Sean Strickland recently clapped back at Layla Machado Garry after she went off on the former UFC middleweight champion for repeatedly slandering her relationship with her husband, Ian Garry.

For context, Garry and his wife have faced relentless trolling over the past few months. After it came to light that the English presenter authored a book called 'How To Be A WAG', a piece of satire centered around teaching females how to secure romantic relationships with professional athletes, public sentiment turned sharply against the couple, with many questioning the authenticity of their marriage.

Strickland was among the most vocal critics of their relationship and labeled Garry's wife as a "demon" and a "succubus" who tricked her husband into marrying her. While the 40-year-old maintained her silence for a while, she recently fired back at Strickland and others who doubted her marriage.

In a video uploaded to Instagram, Layla debunked some incorrect narratives about her relationship with Garry and called Strickland a 'multiple world bulls**t title holder' for not checking his facts. Sharing the video, she wrote:

"Top 3 lies you believed about Ian Machado Garry".

Not one to take it sitting down, Strickland recently fired back at Garry's. In a video uploaded to X, 'Tarzan' said:

"Alright succubus, I'll give you what you want. I don't want to call you by your name because if we know anything about demons, you start using their names, it gives them power... You've never done anything, you've never accomplished anything. The only thing you've ever done is seduce famous men."

Strickland continued:

"Let me tell you why you're such a despicable person, everybody has gone and forgotten about this. We've accepted Ian, we've accepted you. as disgusting as it may seem. You bring this back up and tarnish your husband's name just because that little insecure succubus demon inside you wants attention."

When Ian Garry threatened Sean Strickland with legal action for slandering his wife Layla Machado Garry

Last November, Ian Garry threatened to sue Sean Strickland for making nasty comments about his wife, Layla Machado Garry, on social media.

As mentioned above, Strickland had posted a tweet labeling Garry's wife a "succubus" and stated that the welterweight got tricked by her. He wrote:

"You know I never talk about a fighter's girl but f**k. I almost feel bad for Ian Garry at this point. Bro, your girl is a succubus. Sorry, bro, it happens to us all once. You got played... Hope you have a good prenup."

Soon after, Strickland took to X again and revealed that Garry had contacted him personally to ask why 'Tarzan' had dissed his wife in public. The former UFC middleweight champion also posted screenshots of their textual conversation, which revealed that Garry threatened to sue him. Strickland wrote:

"You put a man's mug shot on a shirt to shame him, and then you say you're going to sue me?!?! Learn how to be a f**king man. Were you born without a b*ll sack, or did your wife remove them? Coward. Utter f**king coward."

