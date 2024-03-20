"I can't believe anyone would accept this to be true" - Layla Anna-Lee debunks top 3 lies about Ian Garry, takes aim at Sean Strickland

Ian Garry's wife, Layla Anna-Lee, recently uploaded a video to her official Instagram account, where she talked about the three most prominent lies spread about her husband. The need stems from how heavily scrutinized her relationship to 'The Future' has been since late 2023.

Anna-Lee also addressed former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, who is one of the Irishman's biggest critics. So, in response to many of the rumors spread and statements made, she addressed the three most damaging ones in her video:

"This tsunami of aggression towards the undefeated welterweight all exploded when former middleweight titleholder and current multiple world bullsh*t titleholder Sean Strickland read a clickbait headline."

No UFC fighter has been more critical of Garry's marriage than Strickland, who Anna-Lee feels is the chief cause of the attention she has drawn. She added:

"So, let's begin with lie number one. 'Ian took his wife's ex-husband's surname.' I can't believe anyone would accept this to be true, but the MMA community picked it up and ran a full marathon with it. In fact, some people are still running with it now, gripping on with sweaty, trembling fingers in order to justify blatant trolling. It's not true. It never was true. Machado is my maiden name. We added our names together when we got married."

Check out Layla Anna-Lee debunking the top three lies about Ian Garry:

Unfortunately for Anna-Lee, her video is likely to accomplish little, as the MMA fanbase has already committed to its vitriolic campaign against Garry. Some, in fact, are doing so as retribution for the Irishman's part in dragging Neil Magny's personal life into the promotional limelight.

Both she and Garry seem cognizant of the MMA fandom's stance, as their Instagram comments have been turned off.

Sean Strickland isn't the only UFC fighter to target Ian Garry's wife

Ian Garry's wife has been a topic of attention over the past several months. Naturally, she has become the target of two prominent UFC fighters. The first is Kevin Holland, who has made several memes about Layla Anna-Lee. However, Colby Covington has been far more bitter.

"All I did was ask the 500 people in attendance, how many people banged your wife. It's not my fault every single one of them raised their hand."

Check out Colby Covington insulting Ian Garry's wife (0:58):

Expand Tweet

Not only has he referred to Garry as a cuckold, but he also recently insulted Anna-Lee, tastelessly referring to her as a wh*** in his video response to Garry's callout. With the two seemingly on a collision course, the trash talk between them is bound to get even more personal in the coming months.