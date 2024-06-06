The time Conor McGregor was kicked out of a fight by the UFC

Conor McGregor, although the biggest star in MMA history, is not so great that the UFC won't enforce its authority over him when necessary. This was the case in 2016 when the Irishman was set to face Nate Diaz in a blockbuster rematch at UFC 200. At the time, Diaz was responsible for McGregor's only UFC loss.

Their rematch was among 2016's most anticipated rematches. Unfortunately, UFC 200 would not be the grand stage upon which McGregor would try to exact his vengeance on Diaz for handing him his first-ever UFC loss. To best equip himself for the rematch, McGregor devoted himself fully to his training.

Expand Tweet

Trending

'The Notorious' was so focused that he opted against honoring his media obligations for the fight, which drew the UFC's ire. In light of McGregor's refusal to take part in any promotional activities, including press conferences, the UFC withdrew him from the UFC 200 main event.

It was a stunning decision that demonstrated the UFC's stance: no fighter is more important than the promotion. A light heavyweight title rematch between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier was later announced as the new headliner, but never came to pass, as Jones tested positive for clomiphene and letrozole.

Both are banned substances and performance-enhancing drugs, leading to Jones' withdrawal from the main event. Cormier remained on the card, facing former middleweight champion Anderson Silva at light heavyweight, while Miesha Tate vs. Amanda Nunes was made the new headliner.

There are renewed fears about a second Conor McGregor fight cancelation

Unfortunately, UFC 200 may not be unique. Conor McGregor and the UFC's abrupt cancelation of a promotional press conference for UFC 305 came as a shock, given how last-minute the cancelation was. This has reignited fears that the Irishman may not fight at all.

Expand Tweet

If he does pull out of UFC 303, it would mark the pay-per-view as just the second event that McGregor has either withdrawn from or been pulled from. He has also canceled all his media appearances related to UFC 303, but no reason has been disclosed for the sudden turn.