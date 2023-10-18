"The time is now" - Conor McGregor urges boxers to "build up the courage to step in to the cage" in the wake of Showtime Boxing's demise

Conor McGregor has urged boxers across the world to step into the world of MMA following the downfall of Showtime Boxing.

The Showtime network had been an integral part of the growth of the sweet science over the last 30 years, and their exit from the sport has left many boxers without a home to showcase their talents.

Since the rise of MMA, conversations about who would win in a fight between a mixed martial artist and a boxer have raged on between both fans and fighters alike.

Conor McGregor has now called for any pugilists with enough courage to make the transition from boxing to MMA. 'The Notorious' took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the following message, and wrote this:

"Showtime and hbo boxing is dead. But the @ufc is here and thriving. If you fighters in denial ever build up the courage to step in to the cage and fight. The time is now! Full circle. #FightersinDenial #nowhereelsetogo #chickenshits #cornflakenosugar"

Conor McGregor famously shared the squared circle with one of boxing's greatest fighters, Floyd Mayweather, in 2017. 'The Notorious' was able to hold his own against 'Money', but was TKO'd in the tenth-round.

Their had agreed to face-off in an MMA fight following their boxing match, but the rematch never materialized.

Conor McGregor calls for rematch with Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather faced off in a crossover clash in 2017 that was one of the most anticipated matchups of the 21st century.

'The Notorious' was at the peak of his powers, having just been crowned the UFC's first simultaneous two-division champion after defeating Eddie Alvarez via KO at UFC 205.

Mayweather was aiming to improve his boxing record to an immaculate 50-0, and a bout against McGregor was the perfect matchup for 'Money' to do so.

The pair faced off in the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Mayweather defeated Conor McGregor via TKO in Round 10.

After recently coming across footage of Floyd Mayweather's legendary beatdown of Canelo Alvarez in 2013, 'The Notorious' took to X (formerly Twitter) to call for a rematch with 'Money'.

McGregor said this:

"One of the greatest performances in Professional Boxing this was. I landed more shots on Floyd than Canelo. I’d love another go."

