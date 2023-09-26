“The tool is the cage” – Danielle Kelly says in-Circle experience would be key over Jessa Khan

At ONE Fight Night 14, Danielle Kelly will look to capitalise on everything that she has been working towards since signing with ONE Championship.

Though she hasn’t had it easy, the 27-year-old has shown her star potential inside the circle and won the fans over with each and every contest.

On Friday, September 29, she finally gets the opportunity that she has been campaigning for under the ONE Championship banner.

At the Singapore Indoor Stadium, she meets former foe Jessa Khan for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship.

Having faced Khan back in February 2021, where she lost by decision, Kelly and the AOJ Academy affiliate have had very different paths on the way to their rematch this Friday.

While Khan has been competing in tournaments and winning accolades, Kelly has been proving herself inside the circle by facing opponents with different skill sets and strengths over her.

In an interview with Combat Press, Danielle Kelly spoke about using that experience to her advantage on fight night and how competing inside the circle multiple times, compared to Khan making her debut, gives her an advantage:

“It’s not going to be a typical jiu-jitsu match [in the ONE circle], you kind of have to initiate a takedown or some sort of action, and then you kind of have to be able to use the cage in your game. The tool is the cage.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.