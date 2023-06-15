"The truth will set US Free" - UFC Hall of Famer hopes the 'Donald Trump files' to "expose the corruption in D.C"

Donald Trump is the first former American President to be charged with federal crimes and a UFC Hall of Famer believes he is in for it.

Tito Ortiz, a retired UFC fighter and Hall of Famer, is backing Trump amidst his legal trouble. Ortiz, who is the former Mayor of Pro Tempore of Huntington Beach got into politics soon after hanging up the gloves. In a recent tweet, he called out the corruption in D.C, meaning the politicians in power, and how the Trump files will set the truth free:

"All the files that Trump had will expose the corruption in D.C. The truth will set US Free!"

Take a look at the tweet:

Tito Ortiz

"All the files that Trump had will expose the corruption in D.C. The truth will set US Free!"

As a fellow conservative, Tito Ortiz is a Donald Trump supporter and has tweeted multiple times saying he stands with the 45th US President. Trump is currently undergoing trial, and the case against him is that he unlawfully kept national security documents even after leaving office. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and will now undergo trial for the next couple of months.

Trump is currently preparing for the November elections where he looks to win back his presidency.

Donald Trump calls Joe Biden the most corrupt President and calls his family the Biden Crime Family

Donald Trump has been very vocal about his criticism and his hatred towards Joe Biden, being his direct competitor, and the man he lost the last elections to. However, in a recent speech he gave in New Jersey following his arraignment in document-related charges, Trump called Biden the most corrupt President in the history of the United States:

"I will appoint a real special prosecutor to go after the most corrupt President in the history of the United States of America, Joe Biden and the entire Biden Crime Family," said Trump.

Take a look at the speech:

"I will appoint a real special prosecutor to go after the most corrupt President in the history of the United States of America, Joe Biden and the entire Biden Crime Family."

The former President made bold claims, saying he would end the war between Russia and Ukraine in 24 hours if he got re-elected. He spoke about how he had no choice but to be re-elected because the Biden administration is destroying the country from within. He also promised that he would 'take care' of the immigrants and get back to work on the wall.

Along with this, he promised to make the United States not only energy-sufficient but also energy dominant in the world.

