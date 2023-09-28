The type of guy to go on a 12-fight losing streak - Fans debate if Tony Ferguson should be released from the UFC should he lose to Paddy Pimblett

The announcement of a lightweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296 has ignited a fervent discussion among MMA fans regarding Ferguson's future in the sport.

Scheduled for December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, this clash has drawn significant attention due to the contrasting trajectories the two fighters' careers have taken in recent times. Ferguson, a former interim UFC champion, is currently on a six-fight losing streak, while Pimblett, the promising Scouser, is riding a wave of hype with a perfect UFC record.

The discussion spilled over to Reddit, where fans debated whether Ferguson should be released from his UFC contract should he lose to Paddy Pimblett. Opinions on this matter were divided, reflecting the complexity of Ferguson's situation.

One fan argued that if Ferguson fails to secure a victory against Pimblett, it might be time for him to part ways with the promotion. They asserted:

"If Tony can’t beat Paddy, he should be released from his UFC Contract. He has no more business being in that cage."

Comment byu/LocalNative141 from discussion inufc Expand Post

Another fan proposed:

"For his own safety the UFC should not release him. They should just stop offering him fights. If they release him he will fight elsewhere and that could potentially be worse (bareknuckle boxing)."

A third fan, while acknowledging Tony Ferguson's contributions to the sport, felt that he should be allowed to retire gracefully. They shared:

"I love Tony as a fighter, and the thought of Paddy being Tony's last fight is sad, but he should be let go from the promotion at that point. He's just taking unnecessary damage."

Check out the fans' comments below:

Comments from Reddit

Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett: Dana White sheds light on 'El Cucuy's future in the promotion

As Tony Ferguson's upcoming bout against Paddy Pimblett looms closer, UFC President Dana White has offered insights into what the future might hold for the former interim champion.

Ferguson, a veteran of the sport with a storied career, has been facing an uphill battle with a six-fight losing streak. This challenging run of defeats has led many to question whether the 'El Cucuy' still has a place in the octagon, especially if he doesn't secure a win against the surging Pimblett.

Appearing in the post-fight media scrum at DWCS recently, the UFC honcho had this to say:

"I would let Tony make that decision, but I’m sure if he loses to Paddy he would probably look at calling it,” White said. “He’s had a great career. Done a lot of things, had a lot of big fights. That would probably be a wrap for him. Hopefully."

Check out Dana White's comments on Tony Ferguson below: