UFC just added it's 13th fight to the UFC 254 card in the form of two big men. Stefan Struve and Tai Tuivasa will lock horns in Abu Dhabi on October 25th.

There was originally rumor and innuendo that after his third loss in a row at UFC 243 to Sergey Spivak, that the UFC was cutting ties with Tai Tuivasa. Thus ending, at least for now, the UFC fans seeing a live shoey and in person. But apparently, now the 27-year-old Australian will be on the lookout for his 10th win and most likely his 9th KO. Tuivasa had won his first nine pro fights before the slide happened.

Stefan Struve returns to face Tai Tuivasa

In the Netherlands 32-year-old, Stefan Struve is struggling as well. He lost his last fight against Ben Rothwell back nine and a half months ago. The TKO loss, has him losing four of his last five fights.

Although "Skyscraper" is 7 feet tall, he has a much greater career history of finishes on the mat than with his fists. By NO means is he like a Fabricio Werdum on the ground, but he has 18 career submissions out of his 29 wins. And 6 of them come in the UFC.

This fight may spell the beginning of the end for one of their UFC runs. Especially since both were ranked mid-pack at one point, and are now in the deep abyss of struggles. It's the second heavyweight fight on the Khabib Nurmagomedov versus Justin Gaethje topped card. The other is a very key rumored matchup between 6th ranked Alexander Volkov and 8th ranked Walt Harris.

With "Skyscraper" and "Drago" on the same card, size-wise it's the biggest the organization can get. Although the two faced each other in a battle of giants back at UFC Fight Night 115 back in 2017. There, Volkov picked up a 3rd round TKO win over Stefan Struve.