"The UFC knows where I stand with that" - Tom Aspinall has issued an ultimatum to Dana White and Co. about Jon Jones fight

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall recently confirmed that he will no longer defend his belt. The British champion has claimed that his next fight will only be for the undisputed belt, against Jon Jones or any contender.

Ad

Aspinall beat Sergei Pavlovich to win the interim title, but amidst Jones' injury hiatus, he had to defend his belt against Curtis Blaydes. After 'Bones' beat Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 last year, Aspinall and Jones have been on a collision course.

During his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the host sought Aspinall's confirmation regarding the Jones fight. When asked if his next bout will definitely be for the undisputed championship, the Englishman answered:

Ad

Trending

"That is correct, yeah. The UFC know where I stand with that and that is correct."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tom Aspinall shares details regarding meeting with UFC brass

Tom Aspinall recently posted a snap alongside Hunter Campbell, a top UFC executive, before the recent Fight Night in London. Aspinall has been relentless in trying to secure his shot at undisputed gold, and it appears as though it's close to coming to fruition.

In the same interview, Aspinall expanded on his meeting with the UFC brass, indicating that it went well and that "big news" is on the horizon. He told Ariel Helwani:

Ad

"We had a nice meal. We talked everything through. Hunter has always extremely personable and reasonable with me. I can't say what he's like with other people, I don't know. But with me and my team, he's been nothing but hospitable and fantastic."

He added:

"We had a fantastic meeting. Everything went amazing. I understand my position now. I understand what the company is doing now. And, you gotta stay tuned my friend. There's some big news coming."

Ad

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.