  Tom Aspinall's "stay tuned" post with Hunter Campbell has fans buzzing: "Don't let him McGregor/Chandler you bro"

Tom Aspinall's "stay tuned" post with Hunter Campbell has fans buzzing: "Don't let him McGregor/Chandler you bro"

By Sunil Krishnan
Modified Mar 22, 2025 19:42 GMT
Fans react to Tom Aspinall
Fans react to Tom Aspinall's recent Instagram post with Hunter Campbell [Image Courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]

Tom Aspinall recently created a buzz within the MMA community by posting a picture with UFC CBO Hunter Campbell on Instagram. Aspinall hinted at a special announcement regarding his upcoming bout, possibly a heavyweight title unification against Jon Jones.

Since Aspinall's interim title defense against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304, fans have been yearning for his clash against 'Bones'. However, due to several circumstances, the fight has not yet materialized.

Aspinall's photo with his father and Campbell was captioned as:

"Stay tuned."

Check out Tom Aspinall's post below:

With this caption, fans were quick to speculate, with one fan writing:

"Don't let him McGregor/Chandler you bro"

Another fan wrote:

"Has Jon finally stopped running away."

Others commented:

"Jon jones finally vacant HW title???"
"Come on, let us know lad"
"The real HW champ"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans react to Tom Aspinall&#039;s recent Instagram post with Hunter Campbell. [Screenshot courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]
Fans react to Tom Aspinall's recent Instagram post with Hunter Campbell. [Screenshot courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]

Dana White shares update regarding Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight

A heavyweight title fight between Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones appears to be right around the corner. Despite the longstanding stalling of the contest, Dana White finally gave an update regarding the bout.

White was at the ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night held in London, which was headlined by Leon Edwards and Sean Brady. When asked about the much-awaited heavyweight bout, White assured fans that the fight will certainly come to fruition, but the timeline is yet to be decided. He said:

"The fight is going to happen. It's just a matter of when, now. Getting it signed and done, the fight will happen."
He continued:

"It's gonna happen. It's done, but it's not done. Not done enough to sit right here now and announce it and give you a date. It's just a matter of getting it signed now."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Edited by Tejas Rathi
