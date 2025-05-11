"The UFC will not like this" , "Smart" - Fans react as Mauricio Ruffy admits turning down short-notice Mateusz Gamrot fight

Mauricio Ruffy is an up-and-coming fighter in the UFC lightweight division. Recently, the Brazilian revealed that he turned down a potential fight against Mateusz Gamrot on short notice, which has caught the attention of fight fans.

Since Gamrot's defeat to Dan Hooker, he has not fought in the octagon again and has faced multiple rejections from various competitors in the division.

In a recent conversation with former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum, 'One Shot' discussed the offer he received to fight Gamrot with just two weeks' notice.

Check out Mauricio Ruffy's revelation (via @Home_of_Fight on X) below:

Several fight fans and netizens were quick to share their thoughts on the comments section of @Home_of_Fight's post on X, with one user writing:

"Smart"

Another user, sharing a similar sentiment stated:

"The UFC will not like this but it’s a smart move for his career. Wrestlers on short notice aren’t ideal. Unless you are prime Conor at 145."

Others commented:

"There’s no beating gamrot on short notice"

"Bro would have only 1 week of preparation, not worth it. they took the right decision"

"Fighting Gamrot is high risk no reward and the fight won’t even be exciting. I can’t blame him. Gamrot is in a tough position."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' reaction to Mauricio Ruffy rejecting a short-notice fight. [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]

Mauricio Ruffy reveals plans to fight Beneil Dariush next

Since entering UFC through Dana White's Contender Series, Mauricio Ruffy has remained undefeated in the promotion. The Brazilian fighter is currently on a three-fight win streak, having most recently defeated King Green at UFC 313.

After his victory, 'One Shot' expressed his intentions to potentially fight Beneil Dariush next during the post-fight press conference. Claiming this would put him closer to becoming a UFC champion, Ruffy said:

"My goal in the UFC is to be a champion and to get the title shot as soon as possible. Myself, along with my team, decided that that [Beneil Dariush] is the name the puts us closer to a title shot. So that's what we want."

Check out Mauricio Ruffy's comments below (6:23):

