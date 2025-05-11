  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "The UFC will not like this" , "Smart" - Fans react as Mauricio Ruffy admits turning down short-notice Mateusz Gamrot fight

"The UFC will not like this" , "Smart" - Fans react as Mauricio Ruffy admits turning down short-notice Mateusz Gamrot fight

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified May 11, 2025 13:11 GMT
Fans react to Mauricio Ruffy (left) rejecting a short-notice fight against Mateusz Gamrot (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Fans react to Mauricio Ruffy (left) rejecting a short-notice fight against Mateusz Gamrot (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]

Mauricio Ruffy is an up-and-coming fighter in the UFC lightweight division. Recently, the Brazilian revealed that he turned down a potential fight against Mateusz Gamrot on short notice, which has caught the attention of fight fans.

Ad

Since Gamrot's defeat to Dan Hooker, he has not fought in the octagon again and has faced multiple rejections from various competitors in the division.

In a recent conversation with former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum, 'One Shot' discussed the offer he received to fight Gamrot with just two weeks' notice.

Check out Mauricio Ruffy's revelation (via @Home_of_Fight on X) below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Several fight fans and netizens were quick to share their thoughts on the comments section of @Home_of_Fight's post on X, with one user writing:

"Smart"

Another user, sharing a similar sentiment stated:

"The UFC will not like this but it’s a smart move for his career. Wrestlers on short notice aren’t ideal. Unless you are prime Conor at 145."
Ad
Ad

Others commented:

"There’s no beating gamrot on short notice"
"Bro would have only 1 week of preparation, not worth it. they took the right decision"
"Fighting Gamrot is high risk no reward and the fight won’t even be exciting. I can’t blame him. Gamrot is in a tough position."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Ad
Fans&#039; reaction to Mauricio Ruffy rejecting a short-notice fight. [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]
Fans' reaction to Mauricio Ruffy rejecting a short-notice fight. [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]

Mauricio Ruffy reveals plans to fight Beneil Dariush next

Since entering UFC through Dana White's Contender Series, Mauricio Ruffy has remained undefeated in the promotion. The Brazilian fighter is currently on a three-fight win streak, having most recently defeated King Green at UFC 313.

Ad

After his victory, 'One Shot' expressed his intentions to potentially fight Beneil Dariush next during the post-fight press conference. Claiming this would put him closer to becoming a UFC champion, Ruffy said:

"My goal in the UFC is to be a champion and to get the title shot as soon as possible. Myself, along with my team, decided that that [Beneil Dariush] is the name the puts us closer to a title shot. So that's what we want."
Ad

Check out Mauricio Ruffy's comments below (6:23):

youtube-cover
About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications