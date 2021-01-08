The viral Conor McGregor middle finger image that has been immortalized by Roots of Fights

Conor McGregor's symbolic middle finger picture has been reinvigorated, thanks to Roots of Fights.

Roots of Fights, a brand that pays tribute to legendary athletes by selling their merchandise, has collaborated with Conor McGregor to launch a clothing collection that features the UFC superstar. The popular clothing brand will have t-shirts, hoodies, and sweatpants available for the fans to purchase.

Surprisingly, one of their t-shirts will sport a unique gesture of McGregor boomingly flipping the bird.

The image of McGregor giving the middle finger has been routinely making rounds all over the internet ever since it was first published in 2017.

'The Notorious' was on his way to Liverpool when the image was clicked. Rocking a tidy Louis Vuitton shirt in a Rolls Royce with those swanky sunglasses, McGregor was dressed to kill when he decided to flip off.

Needless to say, the hardcore McGregor fans will be surely looking to own that tee. After all, it will only take them to dish out a bunch of dollars, specifically ranging from $48 to $85.

Will Conor McGregor become the UFC lightweight champion again?

Conor McGregor will lock horns with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23. The Irish fighter is coming off a flawless performance against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, and seemingly appears to be in the best shape of his career.

McGregor's coaches have already stated that The Notorious has never looked as good inside the octagon as he is looking now, suggesting that the former two-division champion has massively improved his skills.

Assuming that McGregor beats Poirier at UFC 257, it will only make sense for the UFC to give him a title shot in his next outing.

The hazy picture of the lightweight division has somewhat become clearer after it was revealed that a potential Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje fight is in the works.

That said, it is likely that the winner of McGregor vs. Poirier will fight the winner of Oliveira vs. Gaethje for the lightweight title, only if the current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov stays retired. If not, the UFC will have a complicated decision to make, with regards to who will end up challenging the Russian fighter.