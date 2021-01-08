What is 'Roots of Fight' and how is it related to Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor is the latest addition to the clothing collection of Roots of Fight. Roots of Fight is a clothing brand that pays homage to some of the most iconic fighters the world has ever seen. They have licensing agreements with legendary names like Mohammed Ali, Joe Frazier, Bruce Lee, Bas Rutten, and many more.

The most recent addition to the brand's clothing collection will feature McGregor. They will be selling the Irish superstar's merchandise, which includes t-shirts, hoodies, and sweatpants.

The collection's limited edition is now available at rootsoffight.com from $48 to $85. All the proceedings earned will be donated to the Crumlin-based charity, Children's Health Foundation Crumlin.

McGregor, often recognized for his prominence in the fashion industry, has added another feather in his cap with this partnership.

'The Notorious' hasn't set foot inside the UFC octagon for almost a year, and he will be making his return against Dustin Poirier on January 23 at UFC 257.

Conor McGregor's own clothing brands and the legal troubles

Conor McGregor

In 2017, Conor McGregor partnered with David August - a tailoring brand owned by David August Heil - to launch his own clothing brand, August McGregor.

Prior to that, the 32-year-old also owned a fashion line which was named after him. However, the name of the brand, 'Conor McGregor' brew legal trouble for the Irish superstar.

In 2017, the Conor McGregor brand saw a lawsuit being filed against them by another clothing company named, 'McGregor' which was founded in 1921 by David Doniger, who was a member of the McGregor clan.

The McGregor firm's trademark battle with the Conor McGregor brand continued for three years before the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) recently ruled that the UFC star will no longer be able to sell his merchandise under the brand of 'Conor McGregor'.

The 100-year-old clothing company argued that people may confuse their products with the UFC superstar's brand.

As of now, August McGregor is the only clothing brand that McGregor owns.