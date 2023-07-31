"The Western lifestyle has gotten to them" - Khabib Nurmagomedov's new promotional post triggers hilarious reactions online

Khabib Nurmagomedov's latest range of products has fans questioning whether western culture has influenced the former UFC champion.

'The Eagle' retired in October 2020 following his father's death. Since then, he turned to coaching his teammates like Islam Makhachev, then later retired from coaching as well. Following that, he began getting into business and coming out with his own gym and other lines of products. His latest product is a cereal named Junicorn, here's what fans had to say about it:

"20 quid for cereal brotha"

"This is number one bullshit"

"Cereal? Who is this brotha? He can wrestle?

"How much sugar? Is it even healthy?"

Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski was emotionally difficult for him

When Islam Makhachev decided to fight Alexander Volkanovski, Khabib Nurmagomedov had already retired from coaching so he could spend more time with his family. However, throughout the training camp and even during fight week, he would call and check in on Makhachev's progress. In a recent interview with Gorilla Energy, he spoke on the effect the fight had on him:

"Islam vs. Volkanovski this is the hardest fight, it was emotionally difficult for me, tough fight, there from home......It was such a hard moment, I understood it all. It may not have been visible to the viewers and I understood all this."

He added:

"They entered Abu Dhabi after 39 hours, It is very important. And another time zone, time, these are not excuses. Because of this I was worried. And for the first time in my life I wasn't around that's why I worried."

Pablo_Escobar @JM97_79 khabib Nurmagomedov talks about his feelings during the Islam makhachev vs volk fight pic.twitter.com/RoHWDOU0Wf

The fight ended up being one of the toughest fights of Islam Makhachev's career which went the distance. The lightweight champion successfully defended his title against Alexander Volkanovski. It was the first time Khabib Nurmagomedov was not ringside at Makhachev's fight.