“The world knows it” - Thai legend Nong-O Hama considers Lumpinee Stadium his second home

It's a homecoming for former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama each time he steps foot in the hallowed grounds of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Thai legend, after all, has won four Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Championships in different divisions, with most of the most notable fights of his career taking place in the storied arena.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, Nong-O shared why 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' will always hold a dear place in his heart:

"I started fighting at Lumpinee a really long time ago, now I came back right, the first fight there I fought Alaverdi Ramazanov, I was really excited. Then now, Lumpinee is big already, the world knows it. Now I get very excited to fight again."

ONE Championship, of course, partnered with the Royal Thai Army to bring the ONE Friday Fights weekly series to Lumpinee, featuring Muay Thai, MMA, kickboxing, and submission grappling events held at the iconic 'Mecca of Muay Thai'.

It's only fitting that the first ONE Friday Fights card was headlined by Nong-O in 2023, where he demolished Alaverdi Ramazanov.

Nong-O will once again return to his hunting grounds in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, where he'll take on Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a highly-awaited rematch.

Nong-O reveals Superbon helped him prepare for Kongthoranee

Nong-O Hama is pulling out all the stops to get his revenge against Kongthoranee after losing a split decision verdict last time out.

The 38-year-old legend leaned on his good friend and teammate Superbon, considering the featherweight kickboxing world champion also employs a similar style to his opponent.

Nong-O said in the same interview:

"He’s there preparing me on everything, we lay out plans on what to do in the first round, second round, third round."

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 31 free as it happens in US Primetime

