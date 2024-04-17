“The world needs more Mikey’s” - Fans loving Mikey Musumeci’s demeanor and world title dominance against Jarred Brooks

Don't be fooled by Mikey Musumeci's unassuming appearance.

'Darth Rigatoni' may not look the part, but the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion is perhaps the most dangerous man in the world of BJJ. The American star hammered that point home with his dominant performance against then-ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13 last summer.

"Before Mikey Musumeci's highly anticipated battle against Gabriel Sousa at ONE 167 on Prime Video, look back at his dismantling of Jarred Brooks!"

Dominating the fight throughout, Mikey Musumeci finally made 'The Monkey God' tap out at the 7:30 mark of their submission grappling super fight in Bangkok. Sharing their reaction to the impressive performance on Instagram, ONE Championship fans wrote:

"How can you not love Mikey Musumeci? The world needs more Mikey's."

"Mikey's style is flawless. He was in control since the start."

"I love pasta, pizza, and to watch Mikey Musumeci."

"Is there anyone that can legit beat Mikey."

"MIKEY GOAT."

Mikey Musumeci seeks redemption in his return to action at ONE 167

On Friday, June 7, Mikey Musumeci will return to action as a part of a loaded ONE 167 card inside Bangkok's Impact Arena. There, 'Darth Rigatoni' will make the move from flyweight to bantamweight in hopes of scoring some redemption against one of the few men to hand him a loss on the mat.

Squaring off with BJJ standout Gabriel Sousa under the WNO banner in 2021, Musumeci suffered a submission loss due to north-south choke. Nearly three years later, the two warriors will run it back on martial arts' biggest global stage.

Will Gabriel Sousa score another big win over 'Darth Rigatoni' in his highly anticipated promotional debut, or will Musumeci even the series and further establish himself as one of the greatest grapplers on the planet?

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.

