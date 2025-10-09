  • home icon
  • "The world needs you" - Fans want Sean Strickland to beat up influencer who allegedly used shock collar on his dog during a stream

"The world needs you" - Fans want Sean Strickland to beat up influencer who allegedly used shock collar on his dog during a stream

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Oct 09, 2025 06:25 GMT
Fans ask Sean Strickland to confront a person who allegedly harmed his dog. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Fans ask Sean Strickland to confront a person who allegedly harmed his dog. [Image courtesy: Getty]

MMA fans across the globe have called for Sean Strickland to teach an influencer a lesson after the individual was reportedly accused of using a shock collar on his dog during a live stream.

Spinnin Backfist recently took to X and reposted American YouTuber Tectone's remarks in which he slammed Twitch streamer Hasan Piker for using electric shock on his dog 'Kaya' as a punishment. Piker allegedly didn't want his dog to leave the camera angle. As a result, many have accused him of animal cruelty.

In response, the combat sports news outlet shared a clip of fictional superhero Batman, who is known for fighting crime and requesting that Strickland "beat up" Piker.

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''@SStricklandMMA Do your thing, the world needs you''

Another stated:

''Tectone is a retard man. The collar is literally a collar used for training and the white thing on there is a fu*kin AirTag''

Other fans wrote:

''He ducked Sam Hyde hard, he’d flee the country if he was forced to fight a UFC fighter''
''Hassan loves to talk about violence, but he is such a giant gushing pu*sy that he'll never step in a cage with anyone. He is the biggest walking v*gina in existence. Strickland would have to jump him while he's going out for a walk or something. That's the only way you get a hold of him.''
Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @SpinninBackfist on X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @SpinninBackfist on X]

Strickland, an outspoken figure in the world of MMA, had some questionable opinions about dogs. Last year, the former middleweight champion said that individuals forming emotional attachments with their pets is unhealthy, referring to it as a mental condition. However, he proposed establishing a nonprofit to rescue dogs from homeless owners in Las Vegas, Nevada.

When Sean Strickland argued that pets should not be treated like children

During a conversation with Nina-Marie Daniele last year, Sean Strickland slammed those who view dogs as their kids:

''It's so funny how people got mad at that. You have this innate need to take care of something, but instead of doing the right thing and being a f**king man, you get a dog...What I'm saying is that as a society, we need to stop treating dogs like f**king kids... Maybe I need therapy."

As for the MMA scene, Strickland failed to reclaim his 185-pound belt from then-champion Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312, suffering a unanimous decision loss in their rematch. He is currently serving suspension for attacking a fighter earlier this year.

