"Their wife sticking their ti**ies out" - Joe Rogan and Sean O'Malley discuss the dropping success-rate in US marriages 

Joe Rogan and Sean O'Malley recently discussed how the success rate of marriages seems to be dropping and theorized that social media could be a catalyst for failing relationships.

During a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast (JRE MMA Show #147) with O'Malley and coach Tim Welch, the famous podcaster attempted to answer what percentage of marriages will be successful in five years.

Speaking on how social media has altered the dating and relationships landscape over the past decade, Joe Rogan recalled hearing about how Instagram is an "infidelity accelerating machine." He added:

"I know guys who are married, and their wives' page is all their wife sticking their ti***es out and sticking their b**t out. I mean, it's literally the whole page... You know they're getting bombed on the DMs constantly, and if something goes wrong in the marriage, they have so many options. Pro-athletes are DM'ing them, who knows?"

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below (0:10):

It's worth noting that Sean O'Malley is currently in an open marriage with his wife, Danya Gonzalez. The couple share a non-monogamous civil union, meaning he's allowed to pursue relationships with women outside his marriage. However, O'Malley has previously clarified that he doesn't allow his wife the same privileges.

Watch the full episode below:

Joe Rogan and Sean O'Malley discuss Dillon Danis' legal troubles

During the same episode of the JRE MMA Show, Joe Rogan and Sean O'Malley talked about the lawsuits filed against Dillon Danis by Logan Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal.

Danis is slated to make his boxing debut against Paul on October 14 at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester. In the build-up to their fight, 'El Jefe' targeted Agdal to promote the fight and relentlessly attacked her character on social media.

After weeks of getting trolled online, the Danish supermodel took legal action against Danis and filed a restraining order against him. Earlier this week, it was reported that federal judge Madeline Cox Arleo enforced the conditions of Agdal's restraining order against Dillon Danis.

Discussing the Bellator welterweight contender's legal troubles, Sean O'Malley told Joe Rogan how stressed he must be and said:

"For Logan's girl to sue him... lawsuits, lawyers, that sh*t, there's nothing more f**king stressful and frustrating than going through that stuff, and Dillon probably doesn't have a lot of cheddar. So now he's getting sued, he has to hire a lawyer, and those lawyer bills add the f**k up, so I bet he's f**king stressing."

Catch O'Malley's comments below (1:55):