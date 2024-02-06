Themba Gorimbo, UFC fighter gifted a house by ‘The Rock’, unveils next fight information after shutout KO victory on Feb. 3

Just days after knocking out Pete Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 85, Themba Gorimbo is already training for a return in May.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on the Feb. 5 edition of The MMA Hour, Gorimbo told the reporter that he has already confirmed his next fight. 'The Answer' did not mention an opponent or date but claimed that UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby offered him a quick turnaround immediately after the win, which he promptly accepted.

In the interview, Gorimbo said:

"I know when I'm back already. That's why I'm training already. I'm back in May. I wanted to be back sooner but I'll be back in May. I'm also going to Africa to set up the library and other things so I wanted to be back in April, but after the fight, Sean Shelby came to the back and told me May."

Referencing a library in his interview, Gorimbo mentioned in his post-fight press conference that he intends to sell his fight kit to raise money for a solar-powered library to be built in his home village for children to study in.

In his post-fight interview, Gorimbo also claimed that he will become the UFC welterweight champion by the end of 2024 despite currently being unranked. The Zimbabwean native predicts a short-notice replacement will thrust him into the top 10 before defeating champion Leon Edwards at the end of the year.

Themba Gorimbo promised Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson that he would become a UFC champion and plans to keep his word by the end of 2024.

Starting the year out on a high note, Gorimbo stunned fans by knocking Pete Rodriguez unconscious in just 32 seconds at UFC Vegas 85. Though typically known as a grappler, Gorimbo displayed improved striking and power to pick up his second win in the octagon.

After wishing his friend luck before the fight, Johnson congratulated Gorimbo on X for the impressive victory.

As of Feb. 5, the UFC does not have any events in May on their website, with the last fight card listed being UFC 300 on April 13.